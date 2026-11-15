'Very Scary, Extremely Unfortunate': Ananya Panday Reacts To Tiger Shroff Firing Attack, Says There's Need To Create Safer Environment

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday reacted to the firing attack on Tiger Shroff in Mumbai, calling the incident "very scary and extremely unfortunate". She also stressed the need to create a safer environment for everyone, pointing out that security concerns should not be limited to actors but should also include fans and people present in large crowds.

Ananya was speaking at the HT Leadership Summit 2026, held in Delhi on Saturday (November 14), when she was asked about the incident. Sharing her concerns, the actor said that public safety should be a priority, especially when celebrities interact with large gatherings of fans.

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"It is very scary and extremely unfortunate. I don't think it is only about the actor's safety, sometimes when huge crowds come and it is about the people in the crowd also and their safety. In general, there is a need to create a safer environment," she reportedly said.

Ananya and Tiger starred together in the 2019 film Student of the Year 2.

The actress also spoke about how interacting with fans is an important part of her profession. She said it would be disappointing if security concerns forced her to maintain a distance from people who watch and appreciate her films.

"Because for me it would be so sad if I don't get to interact with the people who have watched our films. I think it is the most rewarding thing for the actor to come up t you and tell you they made someone feel something or they saw something in themselves because of the character you played," Ananya said.

Tiger Shroff Firing Incident

The incident took place on October 17, when unidentified assailants opened fire at Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area. The actor escaped unhurt, but his driver and another person sustained injuries.

The attack raised concerns about the safety of Bollywood celebrities and the security arrangements around them.