Ananya Panday Goes From Chanel's Signature Chic To Contemporary Indian Wear In Delhi

One minute, it's all about chic Chanel dressing; the next, it's a celebration of Indian craftsmanship. Ananya Panday brought two very different fashion moods to Delhi, making multiple appearances in outfits that were worlds apart but equally stylish. From a playful beige-and-red co-ord set to an intricately embroidered ensemble by an Indian designer label, the actress showed just how easily she can switch up her style.

Chanel's beige and red take on modern dressing

For an event, Ananya stepped out in a beige-and-red ensemble from Chanel. The actress, who is also a brand ambassador for the luxury fashion house, kept things contemporary with a coordinated top and skirt set that balanced relaxed tailoring with a few striking details.



The top featured a Henley-style design with a boat-inspired neckline, highlighted by the Chanel logo in a vibrant red shade. Its full-length sleeves, easy silhouette and curved hem gave the piece a laid-back yet polished feel. The matching full-length skirt added a little drama with a thigh-high side slit, finished with gold buttons bearing the Chanel logo.

She completed the look with pearl-detailed gold earrings and statement rings, while a straw basket-inspired top-handle bag added an interesting textural contrast. For her beauty look, Ananya opted for loose, side-parted tresses and fresh glam featuring glossy pink lips, rosy cheeks, mascara-coated lashes and defined brows.



Ananya goes desi in Kartik Research

Switching gears completely, Ananya embraced Indian design with an experimental ensemble from Kartik Research's Autumn-Winter 2026 collection. Styled by celebrity stylist Priyanka Kapadia, the outfit brought traditional inspiration and contemporary silhouettes together through intricate embroidery and statement detailing.



The highlight was a beige jacket with a round neckline inspired by the classic bandhgala. It featured structured padded shoulders, full-length sleeves and a tailored silhouette, while faux hook closures ran down the front. What really caught the eye was the floral embroidery, brought to life through detailed threadwork and beaded embellishments that gave the jacket a rich, handcrafted finish.

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She paired it with a mauve skirt featuring colourful beaded floral motifs. Designed with a high waist and a figure-skimming column silhouette, the skirt fell below the ankles and featured a knee-high slit on the side, adding movement to the otherwise sleek shape.



Ananya kept the accessories relatively minimal, opting for sun-inspired diamond earrings and black studded heels. Her beauty look took a cleaner route this time, with her hair pulled back into a sleek, centre-parted top knot. Feathered brows, pink eyeshadow, fluttery lashes, glossy pink lips, rosy blush and a touch of highlighter completed the look.

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