Kate Middleton's Mumbai Return Brings Back Memories Of Her 2016 Gully Cricket Moment In Indian Dress With Prince William

Throwback to Kate Middleton playing gully cricket in Mumbai in 2016 during her India visit with Prince William | Image Courtesy: Chris Jackson (Instagram)

Mumbai is gearing up to welcome Prince William and Kate Middleton once again, bringing the royal couple back to a city they last visited together a decade ago. This time, their trip is centred around the annual Earthshot Prize, Prince William's environmental initiative, with a series of engagements planned across Mumbai over three days. The visit is particularly significant for Kate, as it marks her biggest overseas trip since receiving treatment for cancer. With the couple preparing to attend the awards ceremony on Tuesday, their return has also brought back memories of their first Mumbai visit in 2016.

A look back at their 2016 Mumbai visit



Prince William and Kate, then known as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Mumbai on April 10, 2016, as part of their first official royal tour of India and Bhutan. Their visit began on a solemn note at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, where they laid a wreath at the memorial honouring those who lost their lives in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.



The royal couple later headed to Oval Maidan, where a much more relaxed engagement awaited them. They joined local children for a game of cricket and also met Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Pictures from the outing soon caught attention, particularly those of Kate trying her hand at gully cricket alongside William and the young players.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kate's Indian-inspired look became a talking point



While the cricket session made headlines, Kate's outfit was another reason the pictures became memorable. She chose a colourful printed tunic dress by Indian designer Anita Dongre, bringing together traditional motifs and an easy, contemporary silhouette.



The knee-length outfit featured a combination of mint green, blush pink and red, with Mughal-inspired patterns spread across contrasting panels. It came with three-quarter sleeves, a round neckline and a fitted waist that opened into a flared skirt. The intricate prints gave the dress an Indian touch, while its relaxed shape made it suitable for an outdoor activity.



Kate completed the look with beige wedge heels, dark sunglasses and delicate drop earrings. Keeping her accessories minimal, she left her hair loose with a side parting, allowing the colourful dress to remain the focus.

The cricket-field appearance was not the only fashion moment from Kate's 2016 India visit. She also stepped out in other elegant Indian-inspired ensembles, classic dresses and evening gowns during the royal tour. Her wardrobe choices brought attention to Indian design and showcased her ability to balance formal royal dressing with lighter, occasion-appropriate outfits.



Now, with Kate and William returning to Mumbai after 10 years, the spotlight is once again on their engagements and, inevitably, their fashion choices. While the Earthshot Prize will be the central focus of this visit, it will also be interesting to see what Kate wears this time and whether she turns to Indian designers once again.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!