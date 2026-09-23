Kate Middleton Wears Queen Mother's 103-Year-Old Heart Necklace, Princess Diana's 1981 Earrings At 'Digger' Premiere In London

Kate Middleton attends the London premiere of Digger with Prince William | Instagram

Kate Middleton knows how to make a red-carpet moment feel glamorous without overdoing it, and her Digger premiere look was a perfect example. The Princess of Wales arrived at London’s ODEON Luxe Leicester Square with Prince William, wearing a floor-length gown paired with two historic pieces from the royal jewellery collection that was impossible to miss.

Kate Middleton adds royal touch to her Digger look

For the gala, Kate slipped into a deep plum-purple Jenny Packham gown featuring a plunging neckline, intricate pleats and ruching details. The sleeves added another layer of drama with their billowing silhouette, flowing into a sweeping floor-length skirt.

While the dress was stunning in itself, it was her jewellery choices that truly added the vintage drama. Kate adorned herself with the Queen Mother’s Amethyst Sautoir Necklace, a piece dating back to 1923. The substantial neckpiece combines strands of pearls, diamonds and amethysts, ending in a distinctive heart-shaped amethyst pendant surrounded by diamonds.

According to media reports, the necklace was given to Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, who later became the Queen Mother, by Queen Alexandra as a wedding gift in 1923. At the time, she was preparing to marry the Duke of York, who would later become King George VI.

Kate’s jewellery choices continued the royal connection with Princess Diana’s Collingwood pearl drop earrings. The earrings feature pearls framed with white diamonds and have a particularly significant place in Diana’s story. Collingwood Jewellers gifted the earrings to Diana as a wedding present in 1981.

She rounded off her look with her brunette hair styled in soft waves, worn half-up and half-down, while her makeup featured a soft-glam finish with nude lips.