Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Probes Possible Link After Man Arrested With Pistols In Agripada | File pic

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a 31-year-old man with two country-made pistols and 19 live cartridges from the Agripada area following intelligence inputs about a suspected plot to intimidate Bollywood personalities. Three other suspects, who were allegedly accompanying him, managed to escape during the operation.

The arrested accused has been identified as Ganesh Shrikant Landge (31), a driver and resident of Wagle Estate in Thane. He was arrested at around 1.15 am on November 14, 2026, by the Crime Branch's Unit 2 team.

Mumbai Crime Branch Lays Trap Following Tip-Off About Illegal Firearms

According to police, Inspector Suhas Mane received information from an informer that some persons would be arriving outside the gate of Municipal Industrial Estate on K.K. Marg in Agripada carrying firearms and ammunition without a valid licence. Acting on the tip-off, a team led by Inspector Mane laid a trap at the spot.

At around 1.10 am, four suspicious persons were spotted near the Dosa Compound outside the Municipal Industrial Estate gate. When the police team attempted to apprehend them, the suspects allegedly resisted and tried to flee. The police managed to overpower and apprehend Landge, while the other three escaped, taking advantage of the darkness.

During a search, police allegedly recovered two country-made pistols from the rear waist area of his trousers and 18 live cartridges from his rear pocket. One additional live cartridge was found inside the barrel of one of the pistols, taking the total recovery to 19 cartridges.

The seized firearms and ammunition are collectively valued at approximately Rs 79,000. Both pistols were found to be in working condition, according to the police.

Possible link to Tiger Shroff firing case :

The Crime Branch is also investigating whether the accused and his associates have any connection with the firing incident outside actor Tiger Shroff's residence. Police are examining the possibility that the suspects had gathered in Agripada with an intention to intimidate Bollywood personalities.

During the remand hearing, the Crime Branch reportedly told the court that the spot where the accused were apprehended was located just a few metres away from its office, where some accused arrested in the Tiger Shroff firing case are lodged. The suspects were allegedly discussing intimidating Bollywood personalities through a chat when an informer overheard their conversation and alerted the Crime Branch.

Police are now investigating the source of the firearms, who supplied them, the intended recipients and the actual motive behind possessing the weapons. Investigators are also trying to trace the three absconding suspects, identified by the arrested accused as Amar, Wasim and another unidentified person.

Accused's lawyer disputes police's claims :

Advocate Ganesh Pujari, representing the accused, said that the police had claimed to have recovered two revolvers and 19 live cartridges from his client. He said the accused had been remanded to police custody, while questioning the alleged connection with the Tiger Shroff firing case.

According to the lawyer, the police have not yet disclosed details about the alleged involvement of other persons or the source of the firearms. He maintained that his client belonged to an ordinary family and that the allegations would have to be established through investigation.

The Crime Branch, however, has sought three days of police custody to investigate the source of the weapons, whether the accused had undergone firearms training, identify his associates, establish his motive for possessing the weapons and ascertain whether he was part of any criminal gang.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act, Sections 37(1)(a) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act, and Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The case was initially registered at Agripada police station and subsequently transferred to Crime Branch Unit 2 for further investigation.

The accused's criminal record is also being verified by the police.

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