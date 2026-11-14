Ambernath: Woman Stabbed Multiple Times By Former Partner After Allegedly Ending Relationship; Police Launch Manhunt | Representational Image

Ambernath: A woman was brutally stabbed multiple times by a man allegedly unable to accept her rejection after their relationship turned sour in Ambernath on Friday evening. The accused, identified as Hemant Gumane, allegedly attacked Vishakha Gaikwad with a knife while she was returning home from work, inflicting multiple injuries to her abdomen, face and hands.

Woman Attacked With Knife Near Gurdwara In Ambernath Housing Board Area

The shocking assault took place in front of a gurdwara in the Housing Board area. The victim collapsed on the road, bleeding profusely, following the attack. Local residents rushed her to a private hospital, where she is undergoing treatment. Her condition was reported to be serious.

According to Senior Police Inspector Shabbir Sayyed of Ambernath Police Station, the accused and the victim were previously in a relationship but had developed differences. The woman had reportedly stopped communicating with him, blocked his phone number and stopped answering his calls. Police suspect that the accused, allegedly driven by one-sided love and unable to accept the woman's decision to end communication, attacked her in a fit of rage before fleeing.

Four Police Teams Deployed To Trace Absconding Accused Hemant Gumane

Following the incident, Ambernath police launched a search operation and deployed four teams to trace the absconding accused. The Crime Branch is also conducting a parallel investigation to track him down.

The incident has once again brought women's safety in Ambernath into focus, with several violent incidents reported in the city in recent weeks.

During Diwali, a couple was allegedly assaulted for objecting to firecrackers. In another incident, a delivery agent allegedly assaulted an elderly couple at Sharda Apartment on B Cabin Road in Ambernath East after they cancelled a parcel order. A youth who intervened was allegedly attacked by the delivery agent and his associates the following day, sustaining serious injuries to his eye and cheek. The incident was captured on CCTV, and a case was registered at Shivajinagar Police Station.

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