Kalyan-Dombivli Gears Up For Chhath Puja 2026 Celebrations At Ganesh Ghat, Umbarde Lake And Other Locations |

Kalyan: Kalyan-Dombivli is gearing up for grand Chhath Puja celebrations with preparations underway at several ghats and ponds across the twin cities. Thousands of devotees are expected to gather on the riverbanks and water bodies on Saturday evening, where women observing the festival will offer arghya to the setting sun and pray for the health, happiness and prosperity of their families.

Elaborate arrangements have been made at Ganesh Ghat, Nandivli Lake, Umbarde Lake, Atali, Mhoane, Galegaon, Milap Nagar, Mothagaon, Gandhari and Chinchpada. Organisers have focused on cleanliness, lighting, drinking water, seating facilities and security to ensure a smooth celebration.

At Ganesh Ghat in Kalyan, Chhath Puja committee members Dr Pankaj Upadhyay and Ravi Gupta have coordinated arrangements for devotees. The ghat is expected to witness a large turnout, with organisers also planning a devotional evening and cultural programmes.

At Umbarde Lake, MLA Vishwanath Bhoir, corporator Jaywant Bhoir and former corporator Prabhunath Bhoir have made arrangements for worshippers. In Kalyan East, BJP leader Manoj Rai is overseeing preparations, while Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) North Indian Cell city chief CP Mishra and Amiri Jha are coordinating facilities at Khadegolivli and Chakkinaka.

At Nandivli, organisation office-bearer Ramdulare Yadav has helped organise the arrangements, while Nitesh Kumar Mishra is overseeing preparations at Atali. Several other locations across Kalyan-Dombivli will also host devotional music, cultural performances and community programmes.

For devotees, however, the festival is more than a public celebration. Priyanka Manish Pandey, who is involved in preparations at Umbarde Lake, said women would offer prayers to the setting sun and seek prosperity for their families.

Damini Dubey said she admired the dedication of Chhath devotees and the traditional rituals associated with the festival. Shiva, a woman observing the fast, said devotees remain without food and water as part of the nirjala vrat, describing the observance as an act of deep devotion and penance.

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