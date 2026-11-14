'Tired Of This Topic': Supriya Sule Rejects NCP Merger Speculation, Says No Call Or Message Received From Rival Camp

NCP-SP MP From Baramati Supriya Sule | File Photo

Mumbai: NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule on Saturday sought to put an end to speculation about the proposed merger of the two NCP factions, declaring that the issue had been closed for her and her party following the death of her brother, Ajit Pawar.

Supriya Sule Says She Is Tired Of Repeated Questions On NCP Merger

Expressing her frustration over repeated questions about the merger, Sule said she would no longer comment on the issue. She also categorically denied receiving any proposal, phone call, WhatsApp message or letter from the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction regarding a possible reunion.

"I want to clarify once again, with folded hands, that I should not be repeatedly questioned about the merger. I am now tired of this topic and will not answer any more questions on it," Sule told reporters.

Merger Discussions Took Place When Ajit Pawar Was Alive, Says Sule

She acknowledged that discussions about the merger had taken place between senior leaders of both factions when Ajit Pawar was alive and that even a date for the proposed reunion had reportedly been decided. She said leaders from both sides had publicly acknowledged these discussions, and videos of the meetings had also surfaced.

"Until my brother was alive, there were discussions about the merger. A date had also been decided, as leaders from both parties have stated. However, the day my brother passed away, the issue came to a full stop in my mind and within our party," she said.

NCP Merger Was A Personal Understanding With Ajit Pawar, Says Sule

Describing the merger issue as an emotional matter, Sule said the understanding had been reached with Ajit Pawar personally and his absence had fundamentally changed the situation.

"What had been decided regarding the merger was between my brother and us. But he is no longer with us. So what is there to discuss now?" she asked.

Sule further said that no leader or spokesperson from her party had made any statement on the merger since Ajit Pawar's death. She also pointed out that her party had refrained from responding to statements made by leaders of the rival NCP faction.

Asked whether the Ajit Pawar-led faction had approached her with a formal proposal, Sule said she had received no communication whatsoever.

"I have not received any phone call or WhatsApp message from anyone in the Ajit Pawar faction. No letter has been sent to me, nobody has met me and there have been no discussions. I find the ongoing speculation amusing," she said.

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