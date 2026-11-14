Maharashtra UCC Public Hearings On November 21-22 At Navi Mumbai's Konkan Bhavan; Full Schedule Here | AI

Navi Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will hold public hearings on the proposed Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the Konkan division on November 21 and 22, giving citizens an opportunity to express their views on various aspects of personal laws.

UCC Public Hearings To Be Held At Konkan Bhavan In CBD Belapur

The hearings will be conducted at the Konkan Divisional Commissioner’s office at Konkan Bhavan in CBD Belapur, Navi Mumbai, under the supervision of a committee headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjana Desai.

The committee is visiting different revenue divisions across Maharashtra to gather public opinion on the proposed UCC. The consultations will cover issues including marriage, divorce, live-in relationships, maintenance, guardianship, inheritance and succession rights.

Maharashtra UCC Hearing Schedule For November 21

Konkan Divisional Commissioner Rubal Agarwal has appealed to citizens, representatives of organisations and other stakeholders to participate in the hearings and share their opinions.

The hearings have been scheduled district-wise. On November 21, representatives and citizens from Mumbai city can participate between 11am and noon, Mumbai suburban district from 12.30pm to 1.30pm, Palghar from 3pm to 4pm and Sindhudurg from 4.30pm to 5.30pm.

On November 22, the schedule will cover Thane from 11am to noon, Raigad from 12.30pm to 1.30pm and Ratnagiri from 3pm to 4pm.

Those wishing to participate must report to the Konkan Divisional Commissioner’s office or the respective district collector’s office at least an hour before their scheduled hearing.

While the committee members will be physically present at the divisional commissioner’s office, citizens appearing at Konkan Bhavan will be able to present their views directly before the committee. Those attending at the respective district collector’s offices will be heard through video conferencing.

Citizens who wish to submit their views exclusively online can do so through the Maharashtra government’s UCC portal, www.ucc.maharashtra.gov.in, which contains 37 points on which feedback can be submitted, Agarwal said.

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