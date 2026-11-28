flowers | ANI

The disputed Karthigai Deepam ritual at Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai, is scheduled to take place today following a Supreme Court directive ordering the ceremonial lamp to be lit at the Deepathoon (stone pillar). Amid heightened security, CRPF personnel have taken charge of the hill, with local Hindu devotees welcoming them by showering flower petals on their vehicles.

Meanwhile, Muslim devotees gathered at the nearby Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah to offer prayers, with security arrangements in place to ensure that worship at the shrine continues without obstruction.

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The developments come amid a prolonged dispute over the location of the annual Karthigai Deepam lighting, with the Supreme Court stepping in after allegations that its earlier directions had not been followed.

CRPF Takes Over Security, Locals Welcome Personnel With Flowers

CRPF personnel were deployed at Thiruparankundram Hill following the Supreme Court's November 27 directions, which tasked the central force with securing the hill and temple premises while ensuring protection for the nearby dargah.

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Visuals from the area showed local Hindus showering flower petals on CRPF personnel and their vehicles as they arrived to take charge of security. The deployment comes amid heightened tensions over the court-ordered ritual and competing concerns surrounding access to the religious sites.

The Supreme Court has directed that devotees be allowed to light lamps on temple land while maintaining a distance of at least 50 metres from the dargah. It has also made clear that Muslim worship at the shrine must not be disrupted.

Muslim Devotees Gather At Sikandar Dargah For Prayers

While preparations for the ceremonial lamp lighting continued, more than 100 Muslim devotees gathered at the Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah for special prayers, according to reports.

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Several devotees, including visitors from Kerala, arrived at the shrine, with queues forming from the early morning. Security checks were conducted in the area as authorities made arrangements to facilitate uninterrupted worship.

The CRPF deployment is intended to maintain order around both religious sites, which are located in close proximity on Thiruparankundram Hill.

What Is The Thiruparankundram Deepam Dispute?

Thiruparankundram Hill is home to the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple, dedicated to Lord Murugan, as well as the Hazrat Sultan Sikandar Badusha Auliya Dargah.

Traditionally, the Karthigai Deepam lamp is lit at the Uchipillayar Deepa Mandapam. However, Hindu groups and some devotees have demanded that the ceremonial lamp also be lit, or be lit instead, at the Deepathoon, a stone pillar located higher up the hill and approximately 50 metres from the dargah.

The dispute escalated after the Supreme Court directed that the lamp be lit at the Deepathoon on November 24 as a one-time measure. However, authorities conducted the ritual only at the customary Uchipillayar location, citing established temple traditions, Agama practices and a temple board resolution.

The decision triggered protests and allegations of non-compliance with the court's directions.

Supreme Court Issues Contempt Notices, Appoints Former Judges

On November 27, the Supreme Court issued fresh directions, ordering that the ceremonial lamp be lit at the Deepathoon on November 28. It also specified that the existing flame from the Uchipillayar location could be used if it was still burning.

The court appointed former judges S Vaidyanathan and V Parthiban as joint receivers for the temple and issued contempt notices to senior Tamil Nadu officials, including the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, HR&CE Commissioner, Madurai District Collector and temple trustees.

The CRPF was directed to take charge of security arrangements on the hill, with specific instructions to protect the dargah and ensure that religious activities at both locations are not obstructed.

Lamp Lighting Expected In Evening Amid Tight Security

The ceremonial lighting at the Deepathoon is expected to take place between 5 pm and 6 pm, subject to the joint receivers' decision in consultation with the temple's priests and sthanikars.

Security has been tightened across the hill as authorities attempt to ensure that the court's directions are implemented without disrupting worship at either religious site.

The larger dispute concerning religious rights and the location of the ritual is expected to come up for further hearing in January 2027.