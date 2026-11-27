Unlit Lamp, Contempt Notices: Supreme Court Pulls Up Tamil Nadu Officials Over Deepam Row | X - keveeyes

New Delhi, Nov 27: The Supreme Court on Friday issued contempt of court notices to the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police, officials of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department and other senior state authorities over the alleged wilful disobedience of its order permitting the lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp at the 'deepathoon' atop Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai district.

A Bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M. Pancholi asked the officials to show cause why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them for their failure to comply with the apex court's November 20 order directing that the ceremonial lamp be lit at the disputed spot.

Supreme Court Pulls Up State Authorities

Taking a stern view of the developments, the apex court observed that the sequence of events prima facie indicated that executive authorities had acted at the behest of their political masters.

The Justice Aravind Kumar-led Bench directed the Chief Secretary to file an affidavit disclosing details of communications, including emails, telephone calls and messages exchanged between the officials in connection with the implementation of the Supreme Court order.

It also directed him to remain personally present before the top court on the next date of hearing.

Court Stresses Constitutional Obligations

"The sequence of events which have unfolded in this case indicates that the executive authorities have acted at the behest of their political masters," the Supreme Court observed.

It said that officials could not assume the authority to decide whether an order passed by a constitutional court should be implemented, adding that Article 144 of the Constitution mandates all civil and judicial authorities in India to act in aid of the Supreme Court.

CRPF To Take Over Security

In a significant development, the apex court also directed the CRPF to take over security arrangements across the hill and ordered that the temple's Board of Trustees be suspended.

It further directed the authorities to ensure that the lamp is lit at the Deepathoon on Saturday.

Read Also Supreme Court Declines Suo Motu Contempt Over Lamp Not Lit At Deepathoon; Tamil Nadu Govt Apologises

Earlier Order On Karthigai Deepam

On November 20, the Supreme Court had permitted, as a one-time measure, the lighting of the traditional Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon atop Thiruparankundram hill on November 24, subject to stringent safeguards.

The Justice Aravind Kumar-led Bench had directed that only an authorised team from the temple administration, along with designated government officials, would be allowed to access the spot, while prohibiting public gatherings, processions and demonstrations.

However, on November 24, the ceremonial lamp was lit at its customary location near the Uchipillaiyar temple and not at the disputed stone pillar.

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Tamil Nadu Government Files Review Petition

The Tamil Nadu government subsequently filed a review petition challenging the Supreme Court's direction and expressed regret over the failure to conduct the ceremony at the Deepathoon, attributing the situation to the temple administration. The contempt proceedings were initiated following petitions alleging wilful disobedience of the apex court's directions by the state authorities and temple functionaries.

The petitioners also sought details of whether any instructions against implementing the order had emanated from the Chief Minister or other ministers.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)