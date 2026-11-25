The Supreme Court on Wednesday, November 25, declined to initiate suo motu contempt proceedings against the Tamil Nadu government over the failure to light the traditional Karthigai Deepam lamp at the disputed Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai district. However, the bench said it would consider the matter if the petitioners filed a formal contempt petition.

The development comes a day after the ceremonial lamp was lit at its customary location near the Ucchipillaiyar temple instead of Deepathoon, despite the Supreme Court's November 20 order permitting the ritual at the hilltop pillar as a one-time measure.

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A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi also said it would examine the status report submitted by the Tamil Nadu government. In the report, Madurai District Collector Nishant Krishna apologised for the failure to light the lamp at Deepathoon.

Petitioners Allege Deliberate Violation Of SC Order

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for the Collector, informed the bench that the district administration had made all necessary arrangements to implement the court's directions. However, the ceremony could not take place because the temple's Board of Trustees did not authorise the proposed team and instead decided to follow the customary practice.

Appearing for the petitioners, senior advocate Guru Krishnakumar, representing Hindu Dharma Parishad, termed the developments unfortunate and alleged deliberate circumvention of the Supreme Court's order. He urged the bench to initiate contempt proceedings against the authorities concerned.

The bench declined to act suo motu and asked the petitioners to file an appropriate application. Krishnakumar subsequently said his side would move a formal contempt petition.

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Tamil Nadu Govt Blames Temple Trustees

In its status report, the state government said the district administration had completed arrangements to conduct the restricted lighting ceremony. However, the temple's Executive Officer informed the Collector that the trustees had not authorised the team for Deepathoon.

The Collector maintained that the administration could not override the temple authorities' decision and denied wilful disobedience of the court's directions.

The Supreme Court had permitted the one-time lighting on November 24 without creating any precedent or settling the dispute over the traditional location. The main matter is scheduled for final hearing in January 2027.