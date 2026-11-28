'Apology Can't Undo It': Thai Singer Ice Thipmwan Kicks Fan In The Face After Alleged Sexual Harassment On Stage |

A Thai singer has sparked discussion on social media after footage allegedly showed her kicking a male concertgoer in the face following an alleged sexual harassment incident during a live performance in Chonburi, Thailand.

The singer, identified as Namkhaeng Thipmwan, popularly known as Ice, was reportedly performing on stage when a man approached her and attempted to interact with her. What initially appeared to be an attempt to hold her hand allegedly escalated into unwanted physical contact, leaving the singer visibly shocked and angry.

Fan Allegedly Attempts To Grope Singer During Performance

According to reports, the concertgoer reached towards Ice while she was performing, allegedly attempting to grab her breast. Her manager, Wutthichai Sonwiang, reportedly noticed what was happening and alerted security personnel, who quickly intervened and pulled the man away from the crowd.

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The 27-year-old singer was said to have been shaken by the incident but continued with her performance. She later reportedly asked to confront the man after he was detained by security.

Video Shows Singer Confronting Man Held By Security

A video circulating online allegedly shows the aftermath of the incident, with the unnamed man kneeling on the floor as security guards hold him by his arms. Ice appears to approach him and speak to him before suddenly kicking him in the face.

The man's face has been blurred in the footage, and it remains unclear whether he sustained any injuries following the confrontation.

Local reports from Chonburi suggest that police are expected to meet with the singer to discuss the incident. However, no formal complaint has reportedly been filed so far, with Ice said to be interested in resolving the matter without taking legal action.

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Singer Speaks Out Against Unwanted Touching

Following the incident, the singer reportedly addressed the controversy on Thai social media, emphasising that performers deserve respect and should not be subjected to sexual harassment while working.

A statement attributed to her read, "No performer should have to deal with sexual harassment simply because they are on stage. Being a public figure does not give anyone the right to touch someone's body without consent.

"An apology does not undo harassment."

The incident has reignited conversations about consent, boundaries and the safety of performers during live events, with being on stage not making unwanted physical contact acceptable.