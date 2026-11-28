India Eye Fourth Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title Against China In Bhopal Final Today | VIDEO |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian women's hockey team will take on China in the final of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 in Bhopal on Saturday. The much-awaited title clash will be played at the hockey stadium of the International Sports Complex in Nathu Barkheda at 7 pm, with India aiming to create history on home ground.

India heads into the final with strong momentum after defeating Malaysia 6-2 in the semi-final. China, meanwhile, booked its place in the title clash with a narrow 1-0 victory over Japan. Both teams will now battle for the trophy, but the Indian side has a special opportunity to become the most successful team in the tournament's history.

India has won the Women's Asian Champions Trophy three times so far. The team first lifted the title in 2016 before winning back-to-back championships in 2023 and 2024. South Korea has also won the tournament three times. A victory against China on Saturday would give India its fourth title, taking it ahead of South Korea. It would also make India the first team to win the championship three consecutive times.

𝐒𝐄𝐌𝐈-𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋 𝐒𝐇𝐎𝐖𝐃𝐎𝐖𝐍: 𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐀 𝐒𝐄𝐀𝐋 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐃𝐄𝐀𝐋! 🇮🇳🔥 Six goals, a commanding performance and a place in the final! Relive the best moments from India's 6-2 victory over Malaysia as the defending champions set up a title clash against China in Madhya Pradesh Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026. 🏑💪 #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #MPAsianCT2026 #HockeyIsBack #NamasteAsia — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 28, 2026

India leads goal-scoring charts

India has been the most attacking team in the tournament so far. The team has scored 29 goals, more than any other participating side. China is a distant second with 14 goals. Notably, 19 of India's 29 goals have come through penalty corners, highlighting the team's strength in set-piece situations.

𝐀 𝐖𝐄𝐋𝐋-𝐃𝐄𝐒𝐄𝐑𝐕𝐄𝐃 𝐏𝐀𝐓 𝐎𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊! 🇮🇳👏 Shri Bhola Nath Singh, Vice President, Asian Hockey Federation and Secretary General, Hockey India, congratulated the Indian Women’s Team on their 6-2 semi-final victory over Malaysia to book a place in the title clash against China! 🙌 🏑💪 #HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #MPAsianCT2026 #HockeyIsBack #NamasteAsia — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 27, 2026

Deepika leads the scoring race

Indian forward Deepika has been in impressive form and currently leads the tournament's goal-scoring charts with 10 goals. India also has two more players among the top five scorers. Mumtaz Khan has scored four goals, while Lalremsiami has found the net three times.

With a strong attacking record, an in-form forward line and home support behind them, the Indian women will look to turn this opportunity into a historic fourth title.