Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian women's hockey team will take on China in the final of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 in Bhopal on Saturday. The much-awaited title clash will be played at the hockey stadium of the International Sports Complex in Nathu Barkheda at 7 pm, with India aiming to create history on home ground.
India heads into the final with strong momentum after defeating Malaysia 6-2 in the semi-final. China, meanwhile, booked its place in the title clash with a narrow 1-0 victory over Japan. Both teams will now battle for the trophy, but the Indian side has a special opportunity to become the most successful team in the tournament's history.
India has won the Women's Asian Champions Trophy three times so far. The team first lifted the title in 2016 before winning back-to-back championships in 2023 and 2024. South Korea has also won the tournament three times. A victory against China on Saturday would give India its fourth title, taking it ahead of South Korea. It would also make India the first team to win the championship three consecutive times.
India leads goal-scoring charts
India has been the most attacking team in the tournament so far. The team has scored 29 goals, more than any other participating side. China is a distant second with 14 goals. Notably, 19 of India's 29 goals have come through penalty corners, highlighting the team's strength in set-piece situations.
Deepika leads the scoring race
Indian forward Deepika has been in impressive form and currently leads the tournament's goal-scoring charts with 10 goals. India also has two more players among the top five scorers. Mumtaz Khan has scored four goals, while Lalremsiami has found the net three times.
With a strong attacking record, an in-form forward line and home support behind them, the Indian women will look to turn this opportunity into a historic fourth title.