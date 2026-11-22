Bhopal Women's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy To Consume 20 Lakh Litres Of Fresh Water For 20 Matches; 5 Lakh Litres Used Daily To Maintain Turf | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 20 lakh litres of fresh filtered water will be consumed during 20 matches of the Women's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2026 at Nathu Barkheda Hockey Stadium.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) is supplying 0.3 million litres per day (MLD) from its Kolar treatment plant to maintain internationally prescribed playing conditions.

Around 5 lakh litres are reportedly used daily to wet the turf, including approximately 1 lakh litres during each 60-minute match.

The tournament, scheduled from Nov 19-28, is organised by the Asian Hockey Federation, Hockey India and the state's sports and youth welfare department. The dedicated water supply will continue for regular stadium requirements.

Rs 1.5 crore spent on 3.2-km pipeline

BMC's water works department laid a 3.2-km pipeline with 0.3 MLD capacity between Oct 8 and Oct 18, costing approximately Rs 1.5 crore.

Infrastructure includes 300-mm high-density polyethene (HDPE) and ductile iron (DI) pipelines, a 10-lakh-litre storage tank and a separate six-inch (150-mm) pipeline from Goregaon pump house to the stadium.

Up to 70,000 litres supplied hourly

BMC superintendent engineer Udit Garg told Free Press that Kolar's filtered water is supplied at 60,000-70,000 litres hourly.

Daily supply ranges between 3 lakh and 4 lakh litres, with an additional 1 lakh litres provided for the hostel and other stadium requirements.

Imported turf and irrigation infrastructure

Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation (MPRDC) officials said approximately Rs 2.5 crore was spent on imported GreenFields TX (v2.0) woven turf and 15-mm shockpad.

The civil sub-base and drainage system cost Rs 2.1 crore, while the Rs 1.4 crore irrigation system includes pop-up sprinklers, underground tanks, high-pressure pumps and filtration facilities.

Treated wastewater supply planned

BMC additional commissioner Tanmay V Sharma told Free Press that completing the pipeline project within such a short period was a corporation record.

He said BMC plans to supply treated wastewater through a proposed sewage treatment plant (STP), reducing dependence on fresh filtered water for maintaining the turf.

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