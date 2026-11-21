Bhopal Master Plan 2047: Farmers In Five Villages Demand Removal Of Private Land From Submergence Zone, MP Alok Sharma Backs Protest | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The issue of land in Laharpur and four neighbouring villages dominated the fifth day of hearings on objections to the draft Bhopal Master Plan-2047 on Friday. Farmers and residents demanded that their private land be excluded from the proposed submergence zone, arguing that it had neither been acquired nor compensated for.

MP Alok Sharma strongly backed the residents of Laharpur, Bag Mugalia, Bag Sewania, Pipariya Pende Khan and Barkheda Pathani, demanding that non-acquired private land be removed from the submergence zone.

Sharma said it was unjustified to keep private land under the submergence classification when neither acquisition had taken place nor compensation had been paid to landowners. He asserted that injustice to Bhopal residents would not be tolerated.

A total of 1,209 objectors were called for Friday's hearing, of whom 630 appeared to present their cases. Residents from Khanugaon, Samardha, Satgarhi, Narela Sankal, Pipaliya Jahir Peer and Mindora were among those who attended.

Irrigation requirement has reduced significantly

MP Sharma said Laharpur had undergone a major transformation, with residential colonies developing in its surrounding areas. Consequently, the need for irrigation in the area had become negligible.

He further pointed out that most of the approximately 61 acres of land affected by the dam were government-owned. Therefore, the remaining private land that had not been acquired should be excluded from the submergence zone.

Objection to commercial complex on 24-metre road

Meanwhile, objector Ajay Patidar raised strong objections to the proposed commercial mixed-use complex along a 24-metre-wide road in Misrod.

Citing the area's dense population, increasing traffic pressure and public safety concerns, he suggested shifting major commercial activities to roads proposed to be 45 or 60 metres wide instead of allowing them along the narrower 24-metre road.

Official statement

Joint director of Town and Country Planning (T&CP) Neeraj Anand Likhar said hearings would remain suspended on Saturday and Sunday due to holidays. The next hearing will be held on Monday, when around 1,000 objectors have been called to present their objections and suggestions.

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