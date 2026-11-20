World Children’s Day 2026: Bhopal Meet Highlights Children’s Rights And Youth Participation |

World Children’s Day Celebration In Bhopal: Young changemakers, child rights advocates and community achievers gathered in the state capital on Thursday to mark World Children’s Day 2026, calling for greater youth participation in shaping policies that affect their lives.

Organised by Youth4Children in collaboration with UNICEF Madhya Pradesh under the global theme ‘My Day. My Rights. My Future.’, the youth meeting featured storytelling, interactive dialogues and personal testimonies on issues ranging from disability inclusion and reproductive health to rural skill development.

UNICEF Madhya Pradesh Calls For Greater Child Participation

UNICEF Madhya Pradesh Chief of Field Office William Hanlon stressed that meaningful participation was a fundamental right, not a privilege.

“Children have the right to participate and have their voices heard in decisions that affect them. Young people must have the platforms, opportunities and resources to express themselves, contribute to their communities and realise their full potential,” he said.

Echoing the sentiment, UNICEF Madhya Pradesh Communication Specialist Anil Gulati said that every day should be Children’s Day because every child deserved a seat at the table where decisions about their future were made.

He added that the theme reminded society that children must have a voice in shaping the future they inherit.

Speak Up And Seek Support: Bhopal Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Member

Bhopal Child Welfare Committee (CWC) member Kripa Shankar Chobey urged youngsters to speak up and seek support whenever their rights were at risk. He highlighted Child Welfare Committees, child-friendly policing systems, special courts and village-level mechanisms to prevent child marriage as active support networks that help ensure no child is left unheard or unsupported.

Highlighting opportunities for rural girls, Ranjana Mishra, Adviser for Safe Tourism for Women at the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, outlined efforts to equip young women from rural communities with skills to become independent and explore fields traditionally dominated by men.

UNICEF India’s first Youth Advocate and international deaf badminton champion Gauranshi Sharma called for greater community support for children in rural areas facing barriers to accessing opportunities, emphasising that every child should have the freedom to choose and pursue their dreams.

Adding a creative perspective, UNICEF creator and artist Gaurangi Sharma stressed the importance of allowing children to explore creative career paths without societal restrictions.

During the peer-led storytelling sessions, medical student Vanshika shared her advocacy work on women’s reproductive health, while Ananya, a young swimmer with a disability, recounted how encouragement from her parents and coach helped her overcome her fear of swimming.