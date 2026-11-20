Bhopal Police Station Hit By Ransomware Attack, MP-CERT Recovers Encrypted Data Without Hackers' Help | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Computer Emergency Response Team (MP-CERT) has successfully decrypted and recovered crucial data from a computer at Ayodhya Nagar police station in Bhopal following a ransomware attack.

The recovery was carried out without the help of hackers, marking the team's first such successful decryption of encrypted files. The police computer at Ayodhya Nagar police station in Bhopal was targeted in a cyberattack, resulting in the encryption and locking of important data files.

The ransomware was introduced through a pen drive and started damaging the files one by one. The MP-CERT handled the case.

Complex and multi-stage cyber attack

Officials informed that it was a complex, multi-stage cyberattack in which certain malware components were configured to activate automatically every time the system was started.

The attack was designed to progressively encrypt system files and gradually target important data files, making early detection challenging. A cybersecurity team undertook continuous technical research and testing to understand the attack mechanism.

No data loss

Based on the detailed analysis, the encrypted data files were successfully decrypted and recovered.

The research further established that the ransomware had only encrypted the data stored on the computer and had not transmitted it to any external server or other location. The technical investigation found no evidence of data leakage or theft.

MP-CERT issues advisory

Joint director Vaibhav Shrivastava told Free Press that to prevent ransomware attacks and cyber threats such as LockBit, MP-CERT advises users to avoid using unknown USB devices, maintain regular data backups, keep systems and software updated, and refrain from opening suspicious links or email attachments.

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