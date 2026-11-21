Women's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy Day 2: China, Malaysia Play Out 2-2 Draw In Bhopal; India To Face Korea | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Women's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy witnessed exciting matches at the hockey stadium in Barkheda Nathu in Bhopal on Saturday. China and Malaysia played out a thrilling 2-2 draw, while Japan took a 3-0 lead against Thailand in the second match of the day.

Wei Qixiao scored for China in the 34th minute, while Feng Jiaxin netted another goal in the 40th minute. For Malaysia, Mohamed Siti converted a penalty stroke in the 30th minute, while Zulkifli Nuramirah scored in the 44th minute.

Both teams earned several penalty corners during the match, but neither managed to score the winning goal.

Japan Takes 3-0 Lead Against Thailand

In the second match of the day, Japan dominated Thailand. Risa Sasaki scored the opening goal and added another in the second quarter, giving Japan a 2-0 lead at half-time.

Japan scored its third goal after half-time to extend its lead to 3-0.

India Set To Face Korea In Crucial Match

The final match of the day between India and Korea is scheduled to begin at 7 pm.

India is scheduled to play five matches during the league stage. Korea will be India's second opponent after Malaysia.

India is ranked seventh in the world, while Korea stands 15th. In the Asian rankings, India holds the second position, while Korea is ranked fourth.

Although India has an advantage in terms of rankings, Korea is expected to pose a tough challenge.

India To Face China On November 24

India will take on Thailand on November 22, followed by China on November 24 and Japan on November 25.

All three matches will be played in Bhopal and will be crucial in determining the teams' positions in the tournament.

The league stage will conclude on November 25, followed by matches based on team standings on November 27. The bronze and gold medal matches will be played on November 28.