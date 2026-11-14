Women's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2026 In Bhopal Offers Free Entry For Fans, 20 Matches From November 19 | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Fans will enjoy free entry to the stadium for the Madhya Pradesh Women’s Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2026, scheduled to be held at the International Sports Complex in Nathu Barkheda from November 19 to 28.

Hockey India announced on Friday that the tournament will host a total of 20 matches. The league-stage matches will be played from November 19 to 25, while the semi-finals are scheduled for November 27 and the medal matches for November 28.

Fans can secure their free entry passes by visiting www.ticketgenie.in or downloading the Ticketgenie mobile application. After registering, fans can select their preferred matches from the list of fixtures and receive a digital entry pass featuring a QR code, which must be scanned at the venue for free entry.

India will play their opening league match on November 19 against Malaysia, following the opening ceremony. The hosts will then take on South Korea on November 21, Thailand on November 22, China on November 24, and Japan in their concluding league-stage match on November 25.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said, "Making entry free for fans is a great way to bring the people of Bhopal closer to international women’s hockey. We want the Madhya Pradesh Women’s Asian Champions Trophy to be an occasion where families, young aspiring players, and hockey enthusiasts can experience the excitement of top-level competition."

Japan team arrives today; Malaysian squad reaches Gwalior, to travel to Bhopal by road

The arrival of teams from six countries participating in the Women's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy-2026 is set to begin in Bhopal on Saturday. The Japanese contingent will be the first to arrive in the city by a flight at 7:55 AM.

According to Hockey India, the teams from China and South Korea will arrive on November 16 at 7:05 PM and 9:40 PM, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian squad reached Gwalior on Friday and will travel to Bhopal by road on November 17, though their exact time of arrival is yet to be finalised. Thailand's team is scheduled to arrive on November 18 at 7:25 AM.

The ninth edition of the Women's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy will be held from November 19 to 28 at the International Sports Complex in Nathu Barkheda in the city.