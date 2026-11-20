Women's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2026: India Thrash Malaysia 4-1 In Bhopal, Begin Title Defence With Dominant Win | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cheered on by a packed stadium, defending champions India defeated Malaysia 4-1 in their opening fixture of the Madhya Pradesh Women's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy on Thursday.

The 5,000-capacity hockey stadium at the International Sports Complex in Barkheda Nathu was packed with spectators, mostly youngsters, who kept the stands buzzing with chants of 'Jeetega bhai jeetega, India jeetega', 'India, India', 'Chak de India' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav officially declared the tournament open amid a grand ceremony and fireworks.

After a goalless opening quarter, Malaysia struck first in the 19th minute through a field goal by Nuramirah. India's response was immediate, with Mumtaz Khan finding the net in the 20th minute to level the score at 1-1.

Coach Sjoerd Marijne's side took control after the break, capitalising on penalty corners to turn the match in India's favour. Captain Salima Tete converted in the 35th minute to put India ahead 2-1, before Puja Sahoo struck from another penalty corner in the 39th minute to extend the lead to 3-1.

Lalremsiami completed India's commanding victory with another penalty corner conversion in the 49th minute, sealing a 4-1 win in the opening fixture of the tournament being held from Nov 19 to 28.

Debutant goalscorer Pooja Sahoo was named Player of the Match.

Golden day for sports in state: CM Yadav

Inaugurating the tournament, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav described the occasion as a golden day for sports in Madhya Pradesh. He unveiled the Indian team's jersey and interacted with players from India and Malaysia, who faced each other in the third match of the day.

"Today is a golden day for sports in Madhya Pradesh. The International Asian Championship, being held for the first time in the state, is a matter of pride for all of us.

Yadav wished success to all participating teams.

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