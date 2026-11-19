Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026: China Take 2-0 Lead Against Thailand In Opening Match In Bhopal | VIDEO | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 10-day Madhya Pradesh Women's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2026 began at the International Sports Complex in Nathu Barkheda, Bhopal, on Thursday, with China defeating Thailand 7-0 in the opening match.

China made a strong start, scoring two goals in the second quarter of the match. At the end of the first half (30 minutes), China led Thailand 2-0.

China continued their dominance in the second half, scoring five more goals to secure a convincing 7-0 victory over Thailand.

The tournament, being held from November 19 to 28, features teams from six countries competing for the championship title. Apart from hosts India, teams from China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand are participating in the tournament. All six teams have arrived in Bhopal.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh Women’s Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2026 Begins At International Sports Complex In Bhopal; China To Face Thailand In First Match #WomensAsianChampionsTrophy2026 #MPnews #BhopalNews https://t.co/tFW4d8ulqZ — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) November 19, 2026

Three Matches Scheduled On Opening Day

Hockey fans will get to watch three matches on the opening day of the tournament. The first match between China and Thailand began at 12:15 pm.

The second match between Japan and South Korea is scheduled for 2:30 pm. The Indian women's hockey team will begin its campaign against Malaysia at 4:45 pm.

The official opening ceremony of the tournament will take place at 6:30 pm.

China and Thailand kick off the action in the opening fixture of the Madhya Pradesh Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Bhopal 2026 at the International Sports Complex, Nathu Barkheda! 🔥The teams were joined ahead of the contest by distinguished dignitaries Shri Sanjeev Singh, IAS, Secretary, Sports and Youth Welfare, Madhya Pradesh; and Shri Chanchal Shekhar, IPS, ADG and Director of Sports and Youth Welfare, Madhya Pradesh, accompanied by Shri B N Bhushan, Director, Hockey India. 🙌📍 Bhopal | November 19–28, 2026📺 LIVE on JioHotstar and Star Sports 2🌐 Stream on https://t.co/plntJTLWXP (outside the Indian subcontinent)#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #MPAsianCT2026 #HockeyIsBack #NamasteAsia — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 19, 2026

Bhopal Hosts International Women's Hockey Tournament For First Time

Bhopal is hosting an international women's hockey tournament for the first time.

The city has a long history of hosting hockey competitions. The World Series Hockey was held in Bhopal in 2009, while several national-level men's hockey tournaments have been organised at Aishbagh Stadium over the years.

With six international teams participating, the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 marks another important occasion for hockey in Bhopal.

The tournament is expected to attract hockey enthusiasts from across the city as the Indian women's team prepares to compete against some of Asia's leading hockey nations.