Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 10-day Madhya Pradesh Women's Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2026 began at the International Sports Complex in Nathu Barkheda, Bhopal, on Thursday, with China defeating Thailand 7-0 in the opening match.
China made a strong start, scoring two goals in the second quarter of the match. At the end of the first half (30 minutes), China led Thailand 2-0.
China continued their dominance in the second half, scoring five more goals to secure a convincing 7-0 victory over Thailand.
The tournament, being held from November 19 to 28, features teams from six countries competing for the championship title. Apart from hosts India, teams from China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand are participating in the tournament. All six teams have arrived in Bhopal.
Three Matches Scheduled On Opening Day
Hockey fans will get to watch three matches on the opening day of the tournament. The first match between China and Thailand began at 12:15 pm.
The second match between Japan and South Korea is scheduled for 2:30 pm. The Indian women's hockey team will begin its campaign against Malaysia at 4:45 pm.
The official opening ceremony of the tournament will take place at 6:30 pm.
Bhopal Hosts International Women's Hockey Tournament For First Time
Bhopal is hosting an international women's hockey tournament for the first time.
The city has a long history of hosting hockey competitions. The World Series Hockey was held in Bhopal in 2009, while several national-level men's hockey tournaments have been organised at Aishbagh Stadium over the years.
With six international teams participating, the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 marks another important occasion for hockey in Bhopal.
The tournament is expected to attract hockey enthusiasts from across the city as the Indian women's team prepares to compete against some of Asia's leading hockey nations.