MP Weather Update: Minimum Temperature Drops To 8.9°C, Rain Alert In 20 Districts | FP Photo

MP Weather News: The impact of snowfall in the hilly states is now being felt in Madhya Pradesh, leading to a rise in cold conditions. According to the latest Madhya Pradesh weather update, the minimum temperature has dropped below 9 degrees Celsius for the first time this season. On Wednesday night, Karaundi in Katni recorded the lowest temperature at 8.9 degrees Celsius, followed by Kalyanpur in Shahdol at 9 degrees Celsius.

The Bhopal Meteorological Centre has issued an MP rain alert for several districts from November 20 to 22. The impact is expected to be visible in the eastern and southern parts of the state. Weather changes are likely in districts under the Jabalpur, Rewa, Shahdol, Sagar and Narmadapuram divisions.

Weather To Change Due To A Cyclonic Storm In The Bay Of Bengal

According to the Meteorological Department, the MP weather forecast indicates a change in weather conditions due to a cyclonic storm that has formed in the Bay of Bengal. Its effects are expected to become visible from November 20.

A heavy rainfall alert in Madhya Pradesh has been issued for Shahdol and Dindori, where more than four inches of rain could fall over the next 24 hours. Strong winds with speeds of 40 to 50 km/h are also expected.

Weather conditions are likely to change in Chhatarpur, Panna, Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Damoh, Katni, Maihar, Umaria, Anuppur, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Pandhurna, Seoni, Mandla and Balaghat.

Heavy rainfall is possible in Sidhi and Anuppur on November 21. Rain is also expected in some areas on November 22.

The MP temperature drop has also become noticeable in several cities. In some areas, the minimum temperature has fallen from 16 to 14 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature has dropped from 32 to 28.5 degrees Celsius.

In another area, the minimum temperature dropped from 17.8 to 13.3 degrees Celsius between Wednesday and Thursday, recording a fall of 4.5 degrees in a single day.

Minimum Temperature Below 15°C In 20 Cities

The MP cold weather conditions have intensified, with the minimum temperature falling below 15 degrees Celsius in 20 cities across the state.

According to the Meteorological Department, the Madhya Pradesh weather forecast indicates that temperatures may fall further as the current weather system moves ahead in the coming days.

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