Bhopal Crime Branch Arrests Kanpur Woman With MD Drugs Worth ₹1.35 Lakh, Mobile Phone Seized To Trace Drug Supply Network | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 33-year-old woman from Kanpur was arrested by Crime Branch police for allegedly carrying MD drugs to deliver to a customer in the city. Police seized 4.66 grams of the narcotic substance worth Rs 1.35 lakh along with her mobile phone.

The Crime Branch arrested the woman near an under-construction building behind VIP Guest House following a tip-off. She was allegedly waiting for a customer when the police team surrounded and detained her.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Shailendra Singh Chauhan said during a search, police recovered a polythene packet containing yellow powder concealed in a knot of dupatta around her neck. The substance was identified as MD drugs.

The suspect identified herself as Shazia Alam (33) who originally hails from Begumganj Chaman Ganj area of Kanpur and was currently residing in Lalghati. The Crime Branch registered a case against her under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and arrested her.

Police are now questioning the suspect to identify the source of the drug consignment and the customers she was supplying in Bhopal. Her mobile phone is also being examined to trace her contacts and establish links with the wider drug supply network.

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