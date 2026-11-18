Indian Railways Announces Special Trains To Ease Post-Chhath Puja Rush; Extra Services For Bhopal, Mumbai And Ahmedabad | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Railways has announced additional special train services to facilitate passengers travelling from Bihar to Madhya Pradesh, Mumbai, and Gujarat, after heavy rush was witnessed during Chhath Puja. To manage the post-festival rush, the Railways has added three extra trips to the Rani Kamlapati–Danapur Special train and introduced two one-way Puja Special trains connecting Bihar with Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

These additional railway services will provide relief to passengers travelling through several important stations under the Bhopal Railway Division, including Itarsi, Narmadapuram, Bina, Vidisha, and Sant Hirdaram Nagar.

Three Additional Trips for Rani Kamlapati–Danapur Special Train

To accommodate the increased demand for railway tickets after Chhath Puja, Train No. 01667 Rani Kamlapati–Danapur Bi-weekly Special will operate three additional trips on November 20, 23, and 27.

The train will depart from Rani Kamlapati station at 2:25 PM, reach Narmadapuram at 3:25 PM, and arrive at Itarsi at 3:55 PM.

Similarly, Train No. 01668 Danapur–Rani Kamlapati Special will operate on November 21, 24, and 28. On its return journey, the train will reach Itarsi at 7:50 AM and Narmadapuram at 8:35 AM before arriving at Rani Kamlapati at 10:50 AM.

The additional trips will offer more travel options to passengers commuting between Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.

Raxaul–Mumbai One-Way Puja Special Train

Indian Railways has also announced a one-way special train between Raxaul and Mumbai to facilitate passengers travelling towards Maharashtra.

Train No. 05593 Raxaul–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus One-Way Puja Special will depart from Raxaul at 7:10 PM on November 18.

According to the schedule, the train will arrive at Itarsi station at 5:40 PM on November 19 and depart at 5:50 PM. It is scheduled to reach Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 5:30 AM on November 20.

This special train will provide additional connectivity for passengers travelling from Bihar to Mumbai and nearby regions.

Madhubani–Ahmedabad Puja Special Train

To provide further relief to passengers travelling towards Gujarat, the Railways has arranged a one-way special train between Madhubani and Ahmedabad.

Train No. 05581 Madhubani–Ahmedabad One-Way Puja Special will depart from Madhubani at 6:15 PM on November 18.

The train is scheduled to reach Bina at 6:35 PM, Vidisha at 7:35 PM, and Sant Hirdaram Nagar at 8:45 PM on November 19. It will arrive in Ahmedabad at 7:15 AM on November 20.

The service will benefit passengers travelling from Bihar to Gujarat, particularly those boarding at stations within the Bhopal Railway Division.

Check Train Timings and Ticket Availability Before Travel

The additional trips of the Rani Kamlapati–Danapur Special and the two one-way Puja Special trains are expected to ease passenger congestion following the Chhath festival.

Passengers planning to travel are advised to check the latest train schedules, running status, and ticket availability through the official Indian Railways website or the RailVaan app before starting their journey.