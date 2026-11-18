MP CM Mohan Yadav Performs Chambal Aarti, Lays Foundation Stone For ₹40.5 Crore Eco-Tourism Projects Ahead Of Cabinet Meeting In Mandsaur | VIDEO | X / Mohan Yadav

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday performed Chambal Aarti and laid the foundation stone for five eco-tourism projects worth ₹40.5 crore at Gandhi Sagar in Mandsaur district, ahead of the ninth special Destination Cabinet meeting.

Before the meeting, Yadav, along with his Cabinet ministers, went on a Chambal safari. He later offered traditional prayers on the banks of the Chambal River and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the people of Madhya Pradesh.

The Chief Minister also performed the groundbreaking ceremony for tourist facilities to be developed under the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board's investment promotion initiative.

मुख्यमंत्री डॉ. मोहन यादव द्वारा गांधीसागर में चंबल नदी आरती में सहभागिता https://t.co/Os17PB0TRd — Office of Dr. Mohan Yadav (@drmohanoffice51) November 18, 2026

CM Highlights Importance of Chambal River

Sharing details on social media platform X, Yadav said the Chambal River played an important role in the prosperity of farmers in Mandsaur, Neemuch, Bhind and Morena districts.

He also highlighted the pumped-storage hydroelectric project being developed at Gandhi Sagar Dam.

मंदसौर स्थित गांधीसागर जलाशय के तट पर आज विशेष कैबिनेट बैठक से पूर्व विधि-विधान से 'मां चंबल' की पूजा-अर्चना कर समस्त प्रदेशवासियों के सुख-समृद्धि की मंगलकामना की। कार्यक्रम में गांधीसागर इको-टूरिज्म परियोजना के ₹40.50 करोड़ की लागत के 5 प्रोजेक्ट्स का भूमिपूजन किया। चंबल नदी प्रदेश में मंदसौर, नीमच, भिण्ड, मुरैना आदि क्षेत्रों में किसानों की समृद्धि का प्रमुख आधार है। गांधीसागर डैम में बन रहे देश के सबसे बड़े और अत्याधुनिक पंप हाइड्रो प्रोजेक्ट से बिजली का उत्पादन 20 गुना बढ़कर लगभग 2,000 मेगावाट हो जाएगा। आज की कैबिनेट इस क्षेत्र के विकास को गति देने की दिशा में माइलस्टोन होगी और यहां के समृद्ध वन्य जीवन, चीता प्रोजेक्ट, लुप्तप्राय: पक्षियों और प्राकृतिक सौंदर्य से भरपूर स्थान में पर्यटन भी बढ़ेगा। #गांधीसागर_कैबिनेट_एमपी #GandhiSagarCabinetMP — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) November 18, 2026

According to the Chief Minister, the project would increase electricity generation capacity twentyfold to approximately 2,000 megawatts. He described it as the country's largest and most advanced pumped-storage hydroelectric project.

Yadav said the Cabinet meeting would prove to be a milestone in accelerating development in the region.

He added that the area had significant tourism potential due to its natural beauty, wildlife, endangered birds and the cheetah conservation project.

Topics on Agenda

The Cabinet is expected to discuss several major development proposals. Key issues include the ₹11,500-crore Gandhi Sagar pumped hydro storage project with a capacity of 1,920 MW, eight proposed amendments to the state's 2025 aviation policy and a ₹800-crore zoo-cum-rescue centre in Ujjain.

गांधीसागर से जुड़ेगा प्रगति का नया अध्याय... मध्यप्रदेश के समग्र विकास और जनकल्याण के संकल्प के साथ आज गांधीसागर, मंदसौर में विशेष कैबिनेट बैठक आयोजित होगी। प्रदेश के विकास में अहम 'पम्प्ड हाइड्रो स्टोरेज परियोजना' और नीमच-मंदसौर क्षेत्र में औद्योगिक प्रगति को नई गति देने की दिशा में यह एक महत्वपूर्ण कदम है। #GandhiSagarCabinetMP #गांधीसागर_कैबिनेट_एमपी — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) November 18, 2026

The meeting may also discuss industrial projects, including a chemical industries park in Mandsaur, a bio plant in Ratlam and a food processing unit in Basai.

The meeting aims to boost tourism, renewable energy, industrial investment and employment opportunities across the Malwa region.

9th Destination Cabinet Meeting of Mohan Yadav Government

Wednesday's meeting marked the ninth Destination Cabinet meeting of the Mohan Yadav-led government.

https://t.co/XtrRkYnI8S — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) November 18, 2026

The Chief Minister arrived at Gandhi Sagar on Tuesday evening and interacted with mediapersons at Hinglaj Resort.

Later, he attended a cultural programme organised at Gandhi Sagar Tent City and stayed there overnight.

The meeting was organised to highlight the region's tourism potential and promote development opportunities in and around Gandhi Sagar.