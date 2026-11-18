Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday performed Chambal Aarti and laid the foundation stone for five eco-tourism projects worth ₹40.5 crore at Gandhi Sagar in Mandsaur district, ahead of the ninth special Destination Cabinet meeting.
Before the meeting, Yadav, along with his Cabinet ministers, went on a Chambal safari. He later offered traditional prayers on the banks of the Chambal River and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the people of Madhya Pradesh.
The Chief Minister also performed the groundbreaking ceremony for tourist facilities to be developed under the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board's investment promotion initiative.
CM Highlights Importance of Chambal River
Sharing details on social media platform X, Yadav said the Chambal River played an important role in the prosperity of farmers in Mandsaur, Neemuch, Bhind and Morena districts.
He also highlighted the pumped-storage hydroelectric project being developed at Gandhi Sagar Dam.
According to the Chief Minister, the project would increase electricity generation capacity twentyfold to approximately 2,000 megawatts. He described it as the country's largest and most advanced pumped-storage hydroelectric project.
Yadav said the Cabinet meeting would prove to be a milestone in accelerating development in the region.
He added that the area had significant tourism potential due to its natural beauty, wildlife, endangered birds and the cheetah conservation project.
Topics on Agenda
The Cabinet is expected to discuss several major development proposals. Key issues include the ₹11,500-crore Gandhi Sagar pumped hydro storage project with a capacity of 1,920 MW, eight proposed amendments to the state's 2025 aviation policy and a ₹800-crore zoo-cum-rescue centre in Ujjain.
The meeting may also discuss industrial projects, including a chemical industries park in Mandsaur, a bio plant in Ratlam and a food processing unit in Basai.
The meeting aims to boost tourism, renewable energy, industrial investment and employment opportunities across the Malwa region.
9th Destination Cabinet Meeting of Mohan Yadav Government
Wednesday's meeting marked the ninth Destination Cabinet meeting of the Mohan Yadav-led government.
The Chief Minister arrived at Gandhi Sagar on Tuesday evening and interacted with mediapersons at Hinglaj Resort.
Later, he attended a cultural programme organised at Gandhi Sagar Tent City and stayed there overnight.
The meeting was organised to highlight the region's tourism potential and promote development opportunities in and around Gandhi Sagar.