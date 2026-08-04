MP Cabinet Meet: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Rolls Out ₹25,500 Crore School Plan, Approves India's First Telecom Manufacturing Zone In Gwalior | Video

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, took several major decisions during its meeting on Tuesday.

State minister Rakesh Singh briefed the media after the meeting and announced steps related to education, technology and industrial development.

Rakesh Singh said the state recently celebrated Guru Purnima and has also launched Mission Buniyaad, a programme focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI). The initiative has been introduced in 500 government schools across eight districts to help students learn about AI at an early stage.

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh: Minister Rakesh Singh says, "A Cabinet meeting has just concluded, and I am here to brief you on the decisions taken. Recently, we all celebrated the sacred festival of Guru Purnima...Along with this, the Mission Buniyaad, focused on Artificial… pic.twitter.com/fJfHfeaVH7 — IANS (@ians_india) August 4, 2026

The minister said CM Rise Schools have become a matter of pride for Madhya Pradesh. The Cabinet has now approved eight new CM Rise Schools, and the state government will spend around ₹25,500 crore on the project.

Cabinet Clears Recruitment Of 10K Teachers

In another key decision, the Cabinet approved the recruitment of 10,000 teachers in the School Education Department to strengthen education in government schools.

Top-Performing Board Schools To Get Cash Rewards

To encourage better academic performance, the Cabinet also decided to reward schools that achieve a 100 per cent pass result in board examinations.

Such schools will receive ₹1 lakh as an honour amount, while ₹5 lakh will be given for development works on the school campus. Singh said the move aims to motivate principals, teachers and schools to improve academic results.

The Cabinet also approved the setting up of India's first Telecom Manufacturing Zone in Gwalior. Rakesh Singh said a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Madhya Pradesh government and the Central government has already been signed in Delhi for the project.

The decisions are aimed at improving education, promoting new technology in schools, creating jobs and boosting industrial growth in the state.