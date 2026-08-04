 CM Mohan Yadav Reviews Preparations For Asian Women's Hockey Championship In Bhopal
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalCM Mohan Yadav Reviews Preparations For Asian Women's Hockey Championship In Bhopal

CM Mohan Yadav Reviews Preparations For Asian Women's Hockey Championship In Bhopal

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inspected the International Sports Complex at Nathu Barkheda to review preparations for the Asian Women's Hockey Championship scheduled for October-November. He directed officials to complete all pending works, reviewed the synthetic hockey turf and athletics track, and interacted with candidates appearing for the Army recruitment drive.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 04, 2026, 09:53 AM IST
CM Mohan Yadav Reviews Preparations For Asian Women's Hockey Championship In Bhopal
CM Mohan Yadav Reviews Preparations For Asian Women's Hockey Championship In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With less than three months left for the Asian Women's Hockey Championship, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday inspected the International Sports Complex at Nathu Barkheda and directed officials to complete all preparations ahead of the tournament scheduled for October-November.

During the visit, the Chief Minister reviewed the international-standard synthetic hockey turf, where the championship will be played.

Officials informed him that the first phase, including the hockey stadium with a 5,000-seat pavilion, has been completed and will soon be handed over to the Sports Department.

Read Also
Bhopal Municipal Corporation's Sealing Drive Faces Bias Charge As Minister's Kin's Boutique...
Bhopal Municipal Corporation's Sealing Drive Faces Bias Charge As Minister's Kin's Boutique...

Yadav also inspected the international-standard synthetic athletics track, which is being built with a 10,000-seat pavilion. A football field is being developed at the centre of the track.

During the visit, Yadav also interacted with candidates appearing for the ongoing Army recruitment drive at the complex.

Read Also
Horrific! Mentally Challenged 16-Year-Old Raped By Two Neighbours In Bhopal; Accused Sent Crime's...
Horrific! Mentally Challenged 16-Year-Old Raped By Two Neighbours In Bhopal; Accused Sent Crime's...

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source