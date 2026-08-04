CM Mohan Yadav Reviews Preparations For Asian Women's Hockey Championship In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With less than three months left for the Asian Women's Hockey Championship, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday inspected the International Sports Complex at Nathu Barkheda and directed officials to complete all preparations ahead of the tournament scheduled for October-November.

During the visit, the Chief Minister reviewed the international-standard synthetic hockey turf, where the championship will be played.

Officials informed him that the first phase, including the hockey stadium with a 5,000-seat pavilion, has been completed and will soon be handed over to the Sports Department.

Yadav also inspected the international-standard synthetic athletics track, which is being built with a 10,000-seat pavilion. A football field is being developed at the centre of the track.

During the visit, Yadav also interacted with candidates appearing for the ongoing Army recruitment drive at the complex.