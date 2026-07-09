Horrific! Mentally Challenged 16-Year-Old Raped By Two Neighbours In Bhopal; Accused Sent Crime's Video To Victim's Family, Booked Under POCSO

Mentally Challenged 16-Year-Old Gang-Raped In Bhopal; Accused Sent Crime's Video To Family, Booked Under POCSO | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After horrific Kota gangrape case, another case was reported from Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal. A 16-year-old mentally challenged girl was allegedly gang-raped in Katara Hills area of Bhopal

The accused allegedly recorded the crime and sent the video to the mobile number of the victim’s brother.

Accused booked under POCSO Act

After receiving the video, the family approached the police, following which an FIR was registered under gang rape and the POCSO Act.

Police have taken one minor accused into custody and started an investigation.

According to police, the victim is mentally challenged and had stopped going to school.

Two boys from her neighbourhood had allegedly been pressuring her for several days to become friends with them and go out with them, but she avoided talking to them.

Police said that on July 1, when the girl was alone near her house, the accused took her to a deserted area behind a school in the locality on the pretext of talking to her.

They allegedly raped her there and recorded the incident on a mobile phone.

Mentally challenged victim could not inform family

Due to her mental condition, the girl could not inform her family after returning home.

Around 5 days after the incident, the accused allegedly sent the video of the crime to the girl’s brother’s mobile phone. Police said the video was also shared with other people.

After watching the video, the family came to know about the incident. They reached the Katara Hills police station with the girl on Wednesday night and lodged a complaint.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter.