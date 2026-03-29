Bhopal News: Minor Held Hostage On The Pretext Of College Admission, Gang-Raped In Rented Flat; Suspects Rounded Up | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl was allegedly held hostage and gang-raped by two men at a flat under Bag Sewania police station limits.

The victim who hails from Chhindwara was invited by two female friends who promised job and higher studies in Bhopal. The incident took place on March 18.

The victim approached the police with her mother on Saturday and lodged a complaint. Some suspects in the case have been apprehended, police said.

According to reports, the 17-year-old victim passed the Class 12 examination last year and wanted to take admission to a college while also seeking a job. Her friend, who lived under Bag Sewania police station limit with another woman in a rented flat, called her to Bhopal with promises of a job and college admission. The victim reached Bhopal on March 18 and stayed with her friend. It is alleged that the victim was forced to consume liquor after which a youth raped her. The victim further alleged that her friend asked her to take a bath after which another man raped her in her presence.

The victim informed the police that she escaped from the flat early in the morning and reached Chhindwara. She informed her mother about the incident after she fell ill following the assault. The two then approached Bag Sewania police and lodged a complaint.

The victim s friend and her flatmate were rounded up and during questioning they identified the two suspects as Nikhil Singh and Atul Medekar of Aishbag area. Police sources said the duo have also been apprehended. DCP Vivek Singh said a case was registered under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Three suspects have been detained for questioning in connection with the incident. Primary investigations revealed that two youths had gang-raped the victim. Further investigation is underway, he added.