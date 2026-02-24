Bhopal News: 2 Women Among 3 Held For Rape, Blackmailing, Forced Conversion | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bag Sewania police have arrested three persons including two women for their alleged involvement in sexual exploitation, blackmail and pressurising religious conversion with two women.

The victims have approached police and have registered two separate cases against the accused. Police suspect the accused were allegedly blackmailing women and forcing them into immoral activities after trapping them through job offers.

Bag Sewania police station incharge Amit Soni said cases were registered on the charges of rape, criminal intimidation and other relevant sections against Chandan Yadav, Amreen alias Mahira and her younger sister Afreen. They have been arrested and questioned further, he added.

A 30-year-old beautician from Chhattisgarh told police that she met Afreen during a birthday party at a hotel in Shahpura in December, 2024.

They became friends and started living together. Later, she came in contact with Afreen s sister Amreen and shifted to her residence in Bhopal. The victim alleged that in August 2025, Amreen s associate Chandan Yadav sexually assaulted her after taking her to another location on false pretexts and threatened to defame her if she approached police.

The woman further alleged that she was sexually exploited multiple times by different persons and was pressured to undergo religious conversion. In December 2025, she was allegedly taken to Ahmedabad and forced into immoral activities.

Meanwhile, another woman approached police on Monday with similar allegations. She stated that she worked as a waiter at wedding functions and met Amreen near a private mall during Diwali in 2025. The accused allegedly promised her a fixed-income job and later asked her to work at her residence. Later, she was persuaded to move into Amreen s house.

The complainant alleged that while staying there, Chandan Yadav raped her while two other men identified as Chanu and Yasir also sexually assaulted her at different times. She further claimed she was forced into prostitution.