Minor Girl Blackmailed With Objectionable Video, Raped Multiple Times For Over 1 Year In MP's Shivpuri; FIR Filed After Repeated Pleas

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Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A minor girl was threatened of leaking pictures and raped multiple times by a 24-year-old youth in Shivpuri, police said on Tuesday.

The youth blackmailed and raped her multiple time for the past one and a half years after recording an inappropriate video of him.

Even after the case came to light, the victim's grandmother was forced to make repeated rounds of the police station to seek justice. It is only now that the Dehat Police have finally registered an FIR against the accused youth.

According to the victim, a wedding ceremony was being held in the neighbourhood. During the event, his 24-year-old neighbour, Sojal Pathan, secretly filmed a nude video of him.

Approximately eight days after this incident, the accused, Sojal, took the boy to the Karbala area. There, the accused threatened to make the video viral and, through intimidation and threats, sexually abused him for the first time.

The continuous abuse was uncovered recently when the accused called the boy to his house once again. When the minor returned home, his distressed condition raised suspicions for his grandmother. Upon being questioned, the traumatized boy broke down and narrated the entire harrowing experience of the last year and a half.

The grandmother approached the local authorities. Reports suggest that she had to make numerous rounds of the Dehat police station before officials finally took note of the matter.

The police have now officially registered a case against the accused, Sojal Pathan, based on the victim’s formal complaint, and further legal proceedings are underway.