Minor Student Abducted From Gwalior, Held Hostage In Bengaluru And Gang-Raped For 31 Days; 5 Arrested, 1 Absconding

Minor Student Abducted From Gwalior, Held Hostage In Bengaluru And Gang-Raped For 31 Days; 5 Arrested, 1 Absonding | Representational Image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Another disturbing rape case was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, in which a minor was abducted, held captive in Bengaluru and gang-raped for 31 days.

A case was registered in the matter under charges of rape, kidnapping, and relevant sections of the POCSO Act. Police have arrested 5 out of 6 accused so far and one accused remains absconding.

According to information, the victim is a student and a resident of Gwalior who lives with her mother in a rented room.

When her mother left for work, the landlady Guddi Rathore, used to lock her inside her room. This is when Guddi's son, Manoj, and her nephew, Yogesh, sexually abused her several times.

Later, on January 31, the accused abducted the victim with the help of Bulbul Rathore while she was leaving for her coaching.

The accused Yogesh, Rakesh (alias Raju), and Vakila took the minor from Gwalior to Bengaluru.

Here, Yogesh, Rakesh, and Vakila subjected the student to gang rape for 31 days.

Victim rescued on March 1

The police had recovered the student from Bengaluru on March 1, however, at that time, she remained silent due to the accused’s death threats and said she left home on her own free will.

The victim could only muster courage after some days passed. As she felt safe, she revealed the entire truth to her family.

Subsequently, her family took her to the police station and lodged a complaint.

Taking the case seriously, police registered a case under charges of gang rape (Section 376D) and relevant sections of the POCSO Act and launched a manhunt immediately.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Manoj Rathore, Guddi Rathore, and Bulbul Rathore near their home.

During questioning, they learned that the main accused, Yogesh Rathore, was in Shivpuri and arrested him. After interrogation in Gwalior, the accused confessed. Police also arrested Raju alias Rakesh Rathore, while another accused, Vakila, remains absconding.