Two Minor Girls Raped In Separate Incident In MP's Gwalior; Accused Nabbed By Police

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Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A nine-year old girl was raped by unknown man while playing in a field in Gwalior on Friday.

Two disturbing incidents involving minor girls have been reported. Police have taken action in both cases and arrested the accused persons.

How?

The first incident took place on Thursday evening in Supawali village under the Bijoli police station area. A nine-year-old girl had gone to the fields to give food to her uncle. After giving him food, she started playing nearby while her uncle continued working in the field.

During this time, a man passing through the area noticed the child alone. The accused, identified as Ramveer Jatav, allegedly took the girl to a secluded place and assaulted her. When the child tried to resist, he allegedly threatened her with serious harm. After the incident, the accused fled from the spot.

The girl later returned home and informed her family about what had happened. Her relatives immediately took her to the police station and filed a complaint. Acting quickly, police registered a case against the accused under relevant legal sections. Bijoli police circle CSP Manish Yadav said that the accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway.

Another Incident

In another incident in Gwalior, a Class 8 student was allegedly assaulted by her classmate. The incident happened when the girl was alone at home. The accused student reportedly entered the house and threatened her when she tried to resist.

The matter came to light when the girl’s mother returned home and saw the boy running away from the house. When she asked her daughter about it, the girl explained the incident.

Initially, the family stayed silent due to fear of social stigma, but later they approached the police and filed a complaint.

Police took immediate action and caught the accused student. As he is also a minor, he has been sent to a juvenile correction home. Further investigation in the case is continuing.