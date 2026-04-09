MP News: 'Farmers Waiting In Scorching Sun For Wheat Procurement...' Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Visits Sagar Mandi, Dials Collector -- VIDEO

MP News: PCC Chief Jitu Patwari Visits Sagar Mandi, Finds It Shut For 5 Days; Urges Farmers To Fight For Rights -- VIDEO | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh PCC Chief Jitu Patwari, on Thursday, brought forward the agonies of farmers in Sagar Mandi, waiting for wheat procurement in long queues under the scorching sun.

Notably, the Chief Minister had announced the commencement of wheat procurement from April 9. He said the entire process would be monitored virtually from the CM House and the grains would be procured at ₹2,700 per quintal.

However, Patwari showed a totally contradictory scenario at Sagar’s procurement centers. Delay in wheat procurement forced farmers to stage protest and raise slogans against the administration.

‘Farmers are waiting under scorching sun’

16 डिग्री के AC कमरे में बैठने वाले मुख्यमंत्री जी को 40 डिग्री की चिलचिलाती धूप में पसीना बहाते किसान नज़र नहीं आते,



लेकिन हम हर गाँव, हर मंडी जा कर किसानों की समस्याएँ @DrMohanYadav51 जी को सुनाएँगे। pic.twitter.com/Nx3kdR3rJ9 — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) April 9, 2026

As soon as he reached the centre he made a phone call to the collector and said, “Ye mandi 3-4 din se band hai, kisan 5-5 din se yahan pade huye hain, to kya aap sangyan me nahi le rahe hain?....(This market has been closed for 3 - 4 days, and farmers have been stuck here for 5 - 5 days. Are you not taking this into consideration?).”

He further added, “Sagar mandi, ye anaaj mandi jisme sab bikte hain, ye 4 din se band hai, aap collector hain, aapko itna to sootra rehna chahiye ki 1000 - 2000 kisan is garmi me khade hain…(Sagar Mandi, the grain market, has been closed for 4 days. You are the Collector, and you should be aware that 1000 - 2000 farmers are standing here in this heat.)”

After Patwari's complaint, the collector agreed to visit the site.

‘Kya kisan khush hai?’

जिन किसानों को भाजपा सरकार ने हफ्तों तक लाइन में खड़ा किया, लाठी चलाई और आत्महत्या करने पर मजबूर किया।



वही किसान के बेटे BJP को मध्य प्रदेश से Bye Bye कर देंगे। pic.twitter.com/JtjhAAAmJh — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) April 9, 2026

In another video, Parwari can be heard saying, “Ye ladai Congress-BJP ke ladai nahi hai, ye ladai hai aapke pet ki, aapke hak ki,aapke adhikar ki…(This fight is not between Congress and BJP; this fight is for your stomach, your rights, and your entitlements).”

He was spotted asking the farmers, “Kya aap kisano ki income 8x badh gayi hai? Kya Madhya Pradesh me kisan khuhal hai?...(“Has the income of farmers increased eightfold? Are farmers in Madhya Pradesh truly prosperous?).”

To his questions, the farmers answered with a ‘No’ in unison.

Patwari concluded that BJP made farmers wait in line for days, beat them, and pushed some to the brink. Now, the children will give BJP a ‘Bye Bye’ in the next elections.