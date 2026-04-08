MP News: Control Room At CM House To Monitor Wheat Procurement, Process Begins On April 9

Bhopal News: Control Room At CM House To Monitor Wheat Procurement, Process Begins On April 9 | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said wheat procurement, set to begin on Thursday, will be closely monitored from a control room established at CM House.

A help desk has been set up at procurement centres to ensure that farmers do not face any problems, Yadav said while holding a virtual interaction with representatives of farmers and voluntary organisations on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister said it was challenging to bring wheat prices to the current level, adding that wheat will be procured at Rs 2,700 per quintal. “It is our pledge to provide an appropriate price for farmers’ produce,” Yadav said.

He added that farmers visiting procurement centres will also be informed about various government schemes. All collectors and SDMs have been directed to ensure necessary arrangements such as water and sheds for farmers at procurement centres.