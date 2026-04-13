21-Year-Old BSc Student Alleges Rape And Extortion; Case Registered In Gwalior | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A muslim man allegedly falsely identifying himself as a Hindu man to befriend a 21-year-old BSc student and raped her multiple times, leaving her 3 months pregnant in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, the officials said on Monday.

The accused also extorted ₹50k from the victim and refused to return.Additionally, when the victim found out about the man’s true religion, he told her to convert if she wants to get married to him.

According to information, the matter was reported from Girwai police station jurisdiction. The victim originally hails from Pandhurna district and was executed for 7 days at a hotel in Gwalior.

Approximately one year ago, she began communicating with an individual via Instagram using the handle ‘Sadev Shooter.’

As their conversations progressed, she traveled to Gwalior on March 4, 2025. She stayed for 7 days at a hotel in the Girwai locality, where the accused raped her on multiple occasions.

4 days after her return from Gwalior, the accused requested ₹50k from the victim, citing personal difficulties.

The student sold her earrings to arrange the money and handed it over to him. Subsequently, the accused arrived in Bhopal.

The accused began living with the student in a live-in relationship in the Ashoka Garden area.

They lived together for approximately three months, during which time he engaged in sexual relations with her on multiple occasions under the false pretext of marriage. The student subsequently became three months pregnant.

When the student broached the subject of marriage, the accused revealed his true identity as a Muslim and imposed a condition requiring her to convert her religion.

He stated that she would have to become a Muslim in order to marry him. When she objected to this condition, he physically assaulted her.

The accused refused to return the ₹50k he had taken from the victim.

He pressured the student to undergo an abortion and attempted to induce a miscarriage by providing her with medication; however, the student refused to take the pills.

The victim filed a complaint at the Ashoka Garden police station three days ago. Since the incident occurred within the Girwai jurisdiction, the case diary was transferred to that station.

On Monday, the police registered a case of rape against the accused. Search for the Accused Underway

CSP Robin Jain stated that a case has been registered based on the complaint. A search for the accused is currently underway. The accused will be arrested shortly. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.