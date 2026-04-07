Bhopal News: Man Conceals Identity, Sexually Exploits Student Of Another Community; Victim Told To Change Religion, Case Registered | Leaflet

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly concealed his real identity and sexually exploited a college student for over one-and-a-half years. The victim alleged that the suspect pressurised her for religious conversion when she became pregnant.

Ashoka Garden police have registered a case against the suspect hailing from Bihar. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the suspect, police officials said.

In her complaint, the victim said that the suspect, now identified as Asif Raza, introduced himself posing as Ashish Pandey and befriended her.

Over time he gained her trust and, while promising her of marriage, entered into a physical relationship that continued for nearly 18 months. The victim claimed that two associates of the suspect also harassed her mentally during this period.

The victim further informed that the suspect and his associates pressurised her to undergo abortion when she became pregnant. The prime suspect then revealed his real identity to her and insisted that she converts to his religion for marriage. She was also threatened repeatedly.

The complaint was initially lodged at Woman Police Station a month back.

Based on her statement, now the case has been registered at Ashoka Garden police station. Police commissioner Sanjay Kumar said that the suspect hailed from Bihar and efforts were underway to trace and arrest him and his aides.