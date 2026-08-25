 MP Cabinet Meet: CM Mohan Yadav & Ministers Review Relief Operations In Rain-Hit Areas, Industrial Development & More
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MP Cabinet Meet: CM Mohan Yadav & Ministers Review Relief Operations In Rain-Hit Areas, Industrial Development & More

The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, reviewed monsoon preparedness, youth skill development and industrial investment. It lauded Vidisha entrepreneur Vibhor Jain’s space startup Vyomik, announced an additional ₹ 250 payment for Ladli Behna beneficiaries, and rescheduled Jan Vishwas Abhiyan programmes due to upcoming festivals.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 25, 2026, 04:31 PM IST
MP Cabinet Meet: CM Mohan Yadav & Ministers Review Relief Operations In Rain-Hit Areas, Industrial Development & More

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, on Tuesday directed officials to intensify relief and rescue operations in areas hit by excessive rainfall and make necessary arrangements for farmers facing deficient rainfall across Madhya Pradesh.

The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Yadav, also reviewed youth skill development, industrial investment and preparations for upcoming festivals.

Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, the government transferred an additional ₹250 to the bank accounts of Ladli Behna beneficiaries as a festival gift, Yadav said while extending greetings to people of the state.

The Cabinet also took note of the state’s growing ambitions in the space sector. The Chief Minister congratulated Vidisha youth Vibhor Jain, whose startup Vyomik is preparing to launch a satellite.

He assured that the state government would provide all possible support and encouragement to young entrepreneurs entering the space sector.

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On youth employment, the government decided to prepare a coordinated action plan for education, training and skill development based on the NITI Aayog report on skill development under Viksit Bharat.

Various departments will work together to expand opportunities for employment and self-employment.

The Cabinet also reviewed the schedule of the Jan Vishwas Yojna, under which the Chief Minister and ministers visit different areas every Friday to interact directly with people and address their grievances.

In view of Raksha Bandhan and Janmashtami, the programme scheduled for August 28 has been shifted to August 29, while the September 4 programme will now be held on September 5.

The meeting further reviewed progress in industrial investment. The government said its efforts to attract investors to Madhya Pradesh had yielded significant results over the past two months, particularly in the Pithampur and Gwalior regions.

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