'Kya Mausam Aaya Hai...' Student Performs Sarcastic Dance To Draw Attention To Pothole-Ridden Road Outside Oriental College In Bhopal| VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After Chhatarpur, another video has surfaced, showing a college student dacing through pothole ridden road, highlighting the poor condition of roads in Bhopal on Tuesday.

The youth released a sarcastic video dancing on a bollywood song 'kya mausam aaya hai' in his college uniform.

In the video, other students can be seen struggling through the potholes, outside college. The road can be seen fully packed with large potholes, vehicles passing by, buses parked aside. And, students struggling to walk through the road.

Watch the VIDEO below :

The viral video has once again put the focus on the poor conditions of the roads, with netizens questioning how a 'Smart City' can have such poor condition of the roads.

Many students raised concerns about their uniforms getting dirty due to the pothole ridden road, and passing vehicles causing muddy water to splash onto them.

Second Such VIDEO In 2 Weeks

On August 14, a youth in Chhatarpur's Bamitha-Kharrohi area staged a similar protest by dancing through water-filled potholes to ‘Gallan Goodiyaan’. The video went viral on social media and highlighted the poor condition of the road.

#WATCH | Youth Stages Protest By Dancing To Bollywood Song Over Pothole-Ridden Bamitha-Kharrohi Road, Highlights Poor Condition In MP's #Chhatarpur#MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/WLSxi3NgE2 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 14, 2026

Locals had said that the road had remained in poor condition for years, with the situation becoming worse during the rainy season.

With rain continuing across Madhya Pradesh, damaged roads and water-filled potholes have become a major problem for commuters.

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