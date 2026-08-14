Youth Dances To Bollywood Song ‘Gallan Goodiyaan’ On Pothole-Ridden Road In MP’s Chhatarpur, Highlights Poor Condition Through Gestures | VIDEO

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A youth danced through the water-filled pothole, staging a unique protest over the poor condition of the road connecting Bamitha and Kharrohi in Chhatarpur district.

A video of his protest surfaced on social media on Friday and is now going viral. In the video, the youth can be seen dancing to the Bollywood song ‘Gallan Goodiyaan’, using his gestures to highlight the poor condition of the road and the multiple potholes along it.

Watch the VIDEO below :

#WATCH | Youth Stages Protest By Dancing To Bollywood Song Over Pothole-Ridden Bamitha-Kharrohi Road, Highlights Poor Condition In MP's #Chhatarpur#MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/WLSxi3NgE2 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) August 14, 2026

He said the road has been waiting for construction and repairs for nearly 20 years, but no action has been taken by the concerned officials and public representatives.

Condition worsen during rainy season

The condition of the Bamitha-Kharrohi road becomes worse during the rainy season. Water collects in several potholes, making it difficult for people and vehicles to pass through.

Locals say travelling on the road has become risky, especially during heavy rain.

20 years, but no solution

Residents claim that the road problem has continued for years. Despite several complaints and demands, no permanent solution has been found.

Through his unusual protest, the youth tried to bring the issue to the attention of the authorities through social media.

Now, after the video went viral, locals are connecting with it and expecting that the administration and the concerned department will take action.

Bhopal’s Waterlogging Sparks Sarcastic Reels

Several videos are going viral on social media after heavy rain caused waterlogging across Bhopal. Young people are using reels to call out CM Mohan Yadav and PM Narendra Modi over poor roads and infrastructure.

One sarcastic video says Bhopal has turned into a “swimming pool overnight” and jokes that PM Modi may soon arrive to inaugurate it.

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