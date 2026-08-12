‘Bhopal Raaton-Raat Swimming Pool Ban Gaya...’ Gen-Z's Viral Reels Troll Administration Over Waterlogged Roads & Deep Potholes Amid Rains

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Several videos are going viral on social media after heavy rain threw Bhopal into chaos, with young people taking to reels to call out Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over waterlogged roads and the city’s poor road conditions.

Another video takes a sarcastic dig at the poor infrastructure quality. The person says, “Bhopal mein Pradhan Mantri Modi aa sakte hain jald hi. Bhopal mein raaton-raat swimming pool ban gaya hai aur iska udghatan karne ve aa sakte hain.” (Prime Minister Modi may visit Bhopal soon. The city has turned into a swimming pool overnight, and he may come to inaugurate it.)

Watch the VIDEO below :

Gen-Zs troll roads

He then shows vehicles struggling through the water and says sarcastically, “Dekhiye, yahan gadiyan doob rahi hain aur logon ko muft mein nahane mil raha hai.” (Look, vehicles are drowning here, while people are getting a free chance to take a bath.)

A few people can also be seen trolling the waterlogged roads, saying, “Aapne paani mein machhliyon ko tairte hue dekha hoga, aaj hum gaadiyon ko tairte hue dikhaenge.” (You may have seen fish swimming in water, but today we will show you cars swimming.)

In one video, a person can be heard urging the authorities and society in-charges to help residents, saying, “Hume helicopter pahunchao, khana pahunchao” (send us a helicopter and food). He then points towards the waterlogged area and sarcastically says, “Hum tumhe jantaain de rahe hain aur ye dekho”, while showing the condition of the roads.

The videos have drawn attention online as residents express anger over waterlogging, blocked roads and poor road conditions following the heavy rain.

The reels come as Bhopal has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the past few days, with several parts of the city facing waterlogging and traffic problems.

Social media users are now using humour and sarcasm to highlight the problems faced by residents during the rain.