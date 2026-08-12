Bhopal Schools Shut For 3rd Day In A Row As Heavy Rain Blocks Roads, Leaves People Stranded | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Schools across Bhopal remained closed for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, August 12, as heavy rain continues to lash the city and parts of Madhya Pradesh.

The Bhopal district administration has declared a holiday for students from Nursery to Class 12 in all government, private and aided schools in the district.

The order applies to schools affiliated with MPBSE, CBSE, ICSE and other boards.

Heavy rain lashed Bhopal over the past few days, affecting normal life across the city.

On Tuesday, Bhopal received 74.5 mm of rain in just three hours, leading to waterlogging in several areas and affecting traffic movement.

The holiday has been announced in view of the excessive rainfall in the district. Schools were also closed on Monday and Tuesday due to the heavy rain.

Several roads were blocked due to waterlogging, while people were reportedly trapped at many places as rainwater entered low-lying areas. Traffic movement was also affected, leaving commuters stuck on busy roads.

Watch VIDEO below :

The capital of Madhya Pradesh has seen such a massive 'flood' of the BJP government over the past 20 years that people have been treading water for the last three days.



What surprises me is that no one has drowned yet; everyone is still just treading water. pic.twitter.com/6Qh8Hsuwoi — Shruti Dhore (@ShrutiDhore) August 12, 2026

Reports said heavy rain has continued across the state, with more showers expected.

Several roads and low-lying parts of the city have seen waterlogging, while the heavy showers have also caused problems for commuters.

The administration said the holiday has been declared to ensure the safety of students amid the ongoing heavy rainfall.