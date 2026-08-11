Bhopal’s Posh Minal Residency Flooded, Cars Submerged Amid Heavy Rain In MP | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Minal Residency, one of Bhopal’s well-known residential areas, was badly flooded after heavy rain lashed the city.

Videos from the area show vehicles more than 70% submerged in floodwater, with water covering roads and entering parts of the residential society.

Several videos of the situation are being widely shared on social media.

Some videos also claim that a snake cobra was spotted inside Minal Residency as water entered the area. The claims could not be independently verified.

Watch the VIDEO below :

The flooding came as Madhya Pradesh witnessed one of the strongest weather systems of the monsoon season, bringing heavy rain to several districts.

While the rain brought relief from the heat, it also led to flooding, waterlogging and disruption of normal life.

Many areas and residential colonies across the city faced severe waterlogging, with people seen struggling to move through the strong flow of floodwater.

Bhopal was among the worst-affected areas, with more than 1,000 houses surrounded by water, with water levels reaching up to five feet in some areas. Snakes were also reported to have entered some homes, while several cars were partly submerged.

More than 50 low-lying areas in Bhopal faced severe waterlogging. Semra, Shabri Nagar, Kailash Nagar, Ashoka Garden, Vasundhara Colony, Jagdishpur, Patel Nagar, Comfort Green Colony, Sai Baba Residency, Malikhedi, Janki Apartment and Ayodhya Bypass were among the badly affected areas.

Heavy rain also affected Vidisha, Rajgarh and Raisen, disrupting daily life and affecting thousands of residents.