Madhya Pradesh, August 11, 2026, Weather Update: Incessant Rains Waterlogs Roads In Bhopal; Showers, Wind To Continue In Most Of MP

Madhya Pradesh, August 11, 2026, Weather Update: MP Monsoon Revives, Heavy Rain Likely |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The monsoon has become active again in Madhya Pradesh. In the state capital, skies are expected to remain cloudy on Tuesday, with intermittent rain likely throughout the day.

The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds in Bhopal and several other districts.

Rain is likely to bring down temperatures and keep the weather pleasant in the capital.

Indore, after continuous rain in the city on Monday, another spell of rain is likely to continue on Tuesday. The rainfall may lead to a drop in temperature, while waterlogging in low-lying areas and disruption to traffic cannot be ruled out.

The Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rain in western Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the Meteorological Department, monsoon activity is expected to remain active across western Madhya Pradesh and several other parts of the state over the next few days.

On Tuesday, Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Vidisha, Dewas, Shajapur, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Jhabua, Dhar, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Sagar, Narmadapuram and Chhindwara are likely to receive heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds.

Weather activity will also remain significant in eastern Madhya Pradesh. Thunderstorms and lightning are likely on Tuesday, while rainfall may intensify in Rewa, Satna, Sidhi, Singrauli, Shahdol and Umaria and some other districts in the coming days.

The IMD has forecast heavy rain in eastern Madhya Pradesh on August 13 and 14.

According to weather experts, the current spell of rain has been triggered by a low-pressure area developing over and around northern Madhya Pradesh. People have been advised to exercise caution during heavy rain and thunderstorms.