Behind Bars: Faith Takes Shape In 1.25 Lakh Shivlings At Central Jail In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A spiritual programme to make 1.25 lakh Parthiv Shivlings was organised at Central Jail Indore on the auspicious occasion of the holy Shravan month. The event marked the fifth year of the installation of the Shiva lingam at the prison.

The programme was held under the leadership and chief patronage of Varun Kapoor, Director General, Prisons and Correctional Services, Madhya Pradesh. Kapoor was welcomed at the main entrance of the jail by Jail Superintendent Dinesh Nargave and other officials.

The Mahayagya formally began at the main auditorium, where Kapoor made the first Parthiv Shivling as part of the 1.25-lakh Shivling construction initiative.

The main ritual was undertaken by Kapoor and his wife, Soumya Kapoor, who participated as the chief yajman couple and began the construction amid the recitation of Shiva stotras and Vedic mantras.

Prisoners, including both undertrial and convicted inmates, as well as women inmates, actively participated in the programme.

Parthiv Shivlings were made at the main venue and in different prison wards. Around 1,000 male inmates and 51 women inmates participated in the religious programme with devotion.

The jail's inmate bhajan group performed Shiva bhajans and devotional songs throughout the event. Mantras were also chanted during the Rudrabhishek of the Shiva lingam installed inside the jail.

Jail Deputy Superintendents Inder Singh Nagar and Santosh Kumar Ladiya, Senior Probation and Welfare Officer Abhishek Dangi and other prison officials and staff were also present.

The programme aimed to promote spirituality, positive thinking, mental peace and self-reflection among inmates. Officials said such activities encourage prisoners to adopt a positive lifestyle and help them reconnect with mainstream society after their release.

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World Record Earlier for Bhagavad Gita Path

Earlier, a spiritual and correctional programme based on the teachings of the Shrimad Bhagavad Gita was organised at Indore Central Jail and broadcast live simultaneously across all prisons in the state, in which 27,733 inmates participated in real time, leading to its entry in the World Book of Records London.

Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services Varun Kapoor said that the state's Prison Department has launched an innovative initiative aimed at the reformation, rehabilitation and character building of inmates by integrating spirituality into correctional services.

On the second Monday of Shravan, the sanctum sanctorum of Manakameshwar Kantafod Shiv Temple in Navalakha was transformed to replicate Baba Barfani's Amarnath shrine. The display, created with 51 kilograms of ice and 11 types of flowers, attracted hundreds of devotees.

At Hansdas Math in Peeliakhal, Hanseshwar Mahadev was adorned as Neelkantheshwar with an intricate arrangement of dry fruits, vibrant flowers, and fresh leaves to mark the occasion.

At Subhash Chowk Hanuman Temple near Rajwada, Lord Hanuman was presented in the 'Annadata' (farmer) avatar with a rural farm-themed decoration, drawing large crowds of worshippers.

During the Pushpadanteshwar Mahadev Palki Yatra, the deity was carried in a grand palanquin through Ganesh Nagar and Barafani Dham. Residents welcomed the procession with flower petals and traditional rites.

At Shiv Dham Temple in Pardeshipura, large crowds gathered to perform Jalabhisheka and offer prayers to Lord Shiva as part of ongoing religious observances.