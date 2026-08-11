Bhopal Flooded After 7 Inches Of Rain In 24 Hours, MIC Meeting Postponed In MP | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Continuous heavy rainfall across Bhopal district has disrupted normal life, with nearly 7 inches of rain recorded in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day rainfall of the season so far. Udiya Basti was marked as the highly affected area.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) call centre received 19 flood calls in just 12 hours and over 30 calls on Monday. BMC officials confirmed that as several parts of the state capital witnessed flooding and severe waterlogging.

19 flood calls, 50 pumps deployed

The BMC received 19 flood-related complaints within 12 hours and deployed around 50 dewatering pumps across the city.

Waterlogging was reported in more than 50 localities including Kolar Road, Narialkheda, Shiv Nagar, Karond, Berasia Road, Gandhi Nagar, Hoshangabad Road, Ayodhya Bypass, Raisen Road and Bairagarh.

In Udiya Basti, where water accumulated following intense rainfall, civic teams evacuated residents to safer locations and arranged 3,000 food packets. Fallen trees were also removed from several roads and public premises.

BMC commissioner visits nearly 60% affected areas

Municipal commissioner Sanskriti Jain visited nearly 60% of the affected areas, directing officials to ensure continuous monitoring and immediate drainage of accumulated water.

During the inspections, concerns were also raised over drainage and engineering arrangements at several low-lying locations, including areas affected by ongoing Metro-related works.

Officials were instructed to coordinate and ensure that rainwater was cleared without delay.

Banganga bridge closed after water overflows

The situation worsened after water from the overflowing Banganga River began flowing over the bridge near Intkhedi on Berasia Road. The route was closed as a precautionary measure, resulting in long queues of vehicles. Water also entered houses in several areas.

About two feet of water was reported in Vasundhara Colony while the basement of Janki Apartments near D-Mart intersection on Kolar Road was flooded.

Continuous rainfall also increased water levels in Bhopal s major reservoirs. Kaliasot Dam rose by around one foot, Kerwa Dam by approximately three feet and Kolar Dam by about one foot.

Administration on high alert: Collector

Speaking to Free Press, Bhopal district collector Priyank Mishra admitted that there were flood-like situations in the district. District administration is on high alert, he said.

In the evening, he visited the affected bridge near Intkhedi. He said barricading and diversions were being arranged at submerged bridges and causeways while warning signboards were being installed and public movement has been restricted in vulnerable areas.