Chhath Puja 2026 Travel Rush! Indore-Patna Flight Fare Touches ₹21,000, Nearly Equal To Abu Dhabi Ticket; Trains Packed, Buses Take 32 Hours | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Flying from Indore to Patna for Chhath Puja now costs almost as much as flying to Abu Dhabi. With the festival approaching, airfares to Bihar have soared, while confirmed train tickets remain difficult to secure.

According to online booking platforms, a direct Indore-Abu Dhabi flight costs around Rs 21,200, compared to Rs 20,493 for a connecting flight to Patna, a difference of just Rs 707.

Chhath Puja will be celebrated from Nov 13 to Nov 16, prompting thousands of Bihar residents working or doing business in Indore to travel home.

However, expensive flights and unavailable train reservations have complicated their plans.

Road journey no easy alternative

With no direct flight between Indore and Patna, passengers must take connecting flights.

Direct buses cost Rs 7,300 to Rs 7,600, but the journey takes around 32 hours or more, making it particularly difficult for families with children and elderly members.

Passengers now face three choices: pay nearly Rs 21,000 for a flight, endure a journey of more than a day by bus or wait for a confirmed train ticket.