GPS, Traffic Alerts And Smart Driving Tools Can Improve Cab Drivers' Performance, But Training Is Key, Finds IIM Indore Study | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Technology such as GPS navigation, real-time traffic updates, parking sensors and reverse cameras can improve driving efficiency, but their effectiveness depends on drivers’ familiarity with these tools and the technical support available to them, according to a study by the Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM-I).

Co-authored by Prof Tanmoy Kundu of IIM Indore, the research has been accepted for publication in the prestigious journal IEEE Transactions on Engineering Management.

Titled Is Technology a Blessing or a Burden? Examining Technology-Related Performance Expectancy Among Cab Drivers, the study examines how cab drivers perceive the role of technology in their daily work and what influences their willingness to adopt it.

The researchers followed an exploratory sequential mixed-methods approach. In the first phase, they interviewed 47 male cab drivers between January and February 2024. Four major themes emerged: technology use, perceived effectiveness, behavioural impact and support needs.

Drivers said navigation applications helped them find routes and avoid traffic, while parking assistance systems improved their confidence in manoeuvring vehicles in tight spaces. Some also reported reduced stress and better job satisfaction.

However, the study found that some drivers struggled with unfamiliar interfaces, questioned system reliability or preferred traditional driving practices. Experienced drivers sometimes showed resistance to adopting new technologies despite their driving skills.

They also stressed the need for hands-on training, step-by-step guidance, refresher sessions and accessible technical assistance.

In the second phase, conducted between March and June 2024, researchers surveyed 432 male cab drivers working with different cab service companies across Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ranchi and Bengaluru.

Using the Unified Theory of Acceptance and Use of Technology (UTAUT), the researchers examined how willingness to explore new technologies and familiarity with their features influenced drivers' expectations of improved job performance.

The survey supported all four proposed relationships. Drivers more willing to explore new technologies and those familiar with their features were more likely to believe that technology could improve their work. These associations were stronger among drivers receiving better technical support.

The findings highlight that simply providing technological tools is not enough. Mobility platforms, vehicle manufacturers and transport companies must also ensure user-friendly systems, practical training and timely troubleshooting assistance.

The study recommends digital literacy initiatives and continuous driver education, taking into account differences in drivers' experience and technological familiarity. Its insights could also benefit logistics and public transportation sectors.

Although based on self-reported experiences and not establishing a direct causal link between technology use and actual driving performance, the research highlights the human factors influencing technology adoption.

It concludes that the success of digital transformation in transportation will depend not only on technological innovation but also on driver training, system reliability and effective support.