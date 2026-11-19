Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Begins In Bhopal On November 19, Defending Champions India Face Malaysia At 7 PM |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal is set to make its international women’s hockey debut as the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2026 begins at the International Sports Complex, Nathu Barkheda, on Thursday.

Hosts India will open their title campaign against Malaysia at 7 pm, bringing down the curtain on an action-packed opening day featuring three matches.

The tournament will bring together India, China, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and Thailand in what will be the first international women’s hockey competition of this stature in Madhya Pradesh.

Thailand and Malaysia arrived in Bhopal on Wednesday, completing the line-up for the continental event.

The action begins with China taking on Thailand at 1 pm, followed by Japan against South Korea at 3.15 pm. India then face Malaysia in the evening marquee clash.

The tournament will be played in a round-robin format, with the top four teams advancing to the semifinals on November 27.

India will next face South Korea on November 21, Thailand on November 22, China on November 24 and Japan on November 25.

The bronze medal playoff and gold medal final will be held on November 28, with the title clash scheduled for 7 pm.

Under chief coach Sjoerd Marijne, India have been sharpening their tactical combinations and enter the tournament on the back of a 4-1 warm-up win over Japan.

OPENING DAY FIXTURES

China vs Thailand — 1 pm

Japan vs South Korea — 3.15 pm

India vs Malaysia — 7 pm

INDIA’S LEAGUE SCHEDULE

vs Malaysia — Nov 19

vs South Korea — Nov 21

vs Thailand — Nov 22

vs China — Nov 24

vs Japan — Nov 25

India eye Japan repeat in Bhopal

India captain Salima Tete said the defending champions would look to replicate their title-winning performance at the recently concluded Japan Asian Games 2026 when the Madhya Pradesh Women’s Asian Hockey Champions Trophy begins at the newly built International Sports Complex, Nathu Barkheda.

Speaking at the captains’ press conference on Wednesday, Tete said India would not view China as their only major challenger.

“Japan, Korea and Malaysia have also improved, and they too are our challengers. But our focus is on ourselves,” she said.

India have won the last two editions of the tournament and enter the six-team competition with a more experienced squad than several of their rivals.

Tete also underlined Bhopal’s rich hockey legacy, describing the city as a nursery of the sport in India. She hoped the international tournament would inspire youngsters and help revive the city’s glorious hockey tradition.

China captain Wei Qixiao, just 19 and yet to play a senior international tournament, said she was not feeling pressure despite leading a youthful squad.

“We have given a new push to our training,” she said.

Japan captain Yu Kudo said the player injured during a practice session two days ago had recovered.

Korea captain Yuri Lee said her team, three-time tournament champions, would enter the competition with confidence.

TITLE WATCH

India: Defending champions

Teams: 6

Venue: Nathu Barkheda, Bhopal

China captain Wei Qixiao: 19 years